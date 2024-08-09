PM Narendra Modi congratulates Neeraj Chopra over phone, hails his mother's sportsmanship | Latest News India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Neeraj Chopra on Friday, a day after the javelin throw won India wins its fifth medal, a silver, at the Paris Olympics. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Neeraj Chopra (file photo)

The Prime Minister also asked about Chopra. injury and praised the sportsmanship shown by his mother, who said Pakistani gold medallist Arshad Nadeem was “like our son”.

We are very happy. For us, silver is also equal to gold. The one who got gold (Nadeem) is also like our son, Saroj Devi said ANI news agency.

In Thursday's final, Neeraj, who had won gold at the previous Games in Tokyo 2021, becoming the second Indian athlete to win gold in a non-team sport at the Olympics (after Abhinav Bindra at Beijing 2008), produced an impressive throw of 89.45m to finish second.

Arshad Nadeem threw 92.97m to win the event, while Grenada's Anderson Peters (88.54m) completed the podium.

Neeraj Chopra is excellence personified! He has proven his talent time and again. India is delighted that he is back with another Olympic success. Congratulations to him for winning the silver medal. He will continue to motivate countless aspiring athletes to follow their dreams and make our nation proud! published on X (formerly Twitter) last night.

Chopra's silver medal is India's best performance at the ongoing Games. The four bronze medals came in shooting (Manu Bhaker, Manu Bhaker-Sarabjot Singh, Swapnil Kusale) and men's hockey.

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat missed out on what would have been at least a silver medal after she was disqualified under the rules after being found overweight before the final bout. Phogat approach The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will jointly be awarded the silver medal.