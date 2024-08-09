Manu Bhaker and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greet Aman Sehrawat for winning bronze at Paris Olympics





Sehrawat's victory sparked a wave of celebratory messages on social media, with his bronze medal bringing back joy among Indians on microblogging platform X, a joy that had vanished after the heartbreaking news of Vinesh's disqualification.

Youngster Aman Sehrawat ended the Indian wrestling team's anxious wait for a maiden Olympic medal at the Paris Olympics by winning bronze in the men's 57kg event on Friday. Paris Olympics: news, schedule, medal tally and more Sehrawat beat Puerto Rican Darian Tor Cruz 13-5 in the bronze medal match on Friday to maintain India's streak of winning at least one medal at the Olympics since Beijing 2008. Vinesh Phogat had earlier confirmed at least silver in the women's 50kg event before she was disqualified for being overweight by just 100 grams in her second weigh-in. With bronze on her Olympic debut, Sehrawat became the youngest Indian woman to win a medal at the world's biggest multi-sport event at 21 years and 24 days. The record was previously held by shuttler PV Sindhu, who won silver in the women's badminton singles at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games at the age of 21 years and 4 months. Read | Wrestler Aman Sehrawat dedicates bronze to 'mom, dad and the whole nation' Sehrawat's victory sparked a wave of celebratory messages on social media, with his bronze medal bringing back joy among Indians on microblogging platform X, a joy that had vanished after the heartbreaking news of Vinesh's disqualification. Here are some selected reactions to Sehrawat's bronze: More pride thanks to our wrestlers! Congratulations to Aman Sehrawat for winning the bronze medal in the men's 57kg freestyle at the Paris Olympics. His dedication and perseverance are evident. The entire nation is celebrating this remarkable feat. -Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 9, 2024 Congratulations to Aman Sehrawat for winning the bronze medal in men's freestyle wrestling at the Paris Olympics. One of the youngest male wrestlers at the Games, he won a medal in his first ever Olympics. He has a promising career ahead of him and he will win — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 9, 2024 COUNTRY PRIDE! Congratulations to Aman Sehrawat for winning bronze at the Paris Olympics. Your hard work and dedication has paid off… This is just the beginning of a very bright future for you #Cheer4Bharat #TeamIndia #struggle #Paris2024 #Olympic Games pic.twitter.com/u7uucmSIEW – Manu Bhaker (@realmanubhaker) August 9, 2024 Congratulations Aman! Your determination on the mat, your focus and the way you carry yourself with humility and grace are the qualities that make a true champion. Getting bronze in Paris is a huge accomplishment, but more than that, it is a reflection of your hard work. – Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 9, 2024 21 years 0 months 24 days – Aman Sehrawat is India's youngest individual Olympic medalist at the Olympics. #Olympic Games #Paris2024 #struggle pic.twitter.com/p1GbHbi6mt – Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 9, 2024 Congratulations to Aman Sehrawat for winning bronze in the #Paris2024 Olympics! You have created history by becoming India's youngest Olympic medallist at just 21 years of age. Your resilience and determination have added another medal to our tally and filled the nation with pride. Keep shining, pic.twitter.com/PqMb3uzXdB – Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) August 9, 2024 Aman Sehrawats' parents died when he was 11. He and his sister were raised by their grandfather. The stories behind our sporting heroes need to be told in all their painful and astonishing facets. Well done, Aman. A medal for your first Olympic appearance. Not enough applause. pic.twitter.com/nhUT41V1eK – Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) August 9, 2024 Aman Sehrawat dedicates his medal to his parents. This may seem like a common thing. Heartbreakingly, he lost his parents when he was 11. No one knows the hardships you've faced, until you win. — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) August 9, 2024

