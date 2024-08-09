Historic joint exercises between the Philippines and Vietnam and the South China Sea conundrum

The August 9 exercise is the first of its kind between the two nations, which appear to be most opposed to China's growing dominance in the South China Sea. Learn more

China has always considered itself a “middle kingdom,” emphasizing its image as a center radiating outward over its surroundings. This perception, coupled with Xi Jinping's China Dream, which calls for China's growing international influence, has fueled Beijing's expansionist plans.

Considering the incorporation of Xinjiang in 194950 and the annexation of Tibet in 195051, or China's assertion over the resulting neighboring states like India and Bhutan, or the nine- or eleven-dash line in the South China Sea, Chinese expansionism becomes a reality.

Economic, political and military power is used to muzzle other states and subjugate them, while using the classic technique of “salami slicing” to occupy their territories.

As China rises in importance in the global order, this assertiveness increases, inviting reactionary measures from its neighbors, increasing tensions at borders, whether on land or at sea.

A Vietnamese ship set sail for Manila, the Philippines, on Monday for a four-day friendly visit. The Vietnamese Coast Guard ship is in the Philippines for the first joint coast guard exercises in Manila Bay. It is a major boost to maritime cooperation between the two Southeast Asian countries.

The August 9 exercise is the first of its kind between the two nations, which are apparently most vocal against China's growing dominance in the South China Sea, where Beijing's territorial claims and its denial of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) have affected Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia and Brunei, while Taiwan is a different matter altogether.

The coast guard forces of Vietnam and the Philippines are holding joint search and rescue exercises as well as fire and explosion emergency drills in Manila Bay, facing the South China Sea, on the western coast of the northern Philippines.

Vietnamese and Philippine naval forces reportedly played volleyball, football and tug-of-war on Southwest Cay, a Vietnamese-occupied island in the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea.

Apparently, the Chinese assertion has prompted both countries to set aside their competing claims to parts of the SCS.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, during his state visit to Hanoi, Vietnam, in January this year, signed two agreements to strengthen coast guard cooperation and avoid untoward incidents in the South China Sea.

In June, Hanoi also expressed its willingness to engage with Manila to resolve territorial claims over the submarine continental shelf. Although both countries have raised the issue diplomatically with the United States, both appear willing to talk.

Moreover, the violent confrontation on June 17, in which the Chinese Coast Guard fought with Filipino sailors carrying daily supplies to the Philippine military in Philippine-controlled waters of Second Thomas Bank in the South China Sea, should not be forgotten: after all, the Philippines itself considers it the most “aggressive” Chinese action in the SCS in recent times.

Although China and the Philippines reached a temporary agreement last month to prevent such incidents, the track record of Chinese tactics clearly establishes the country's vulnerability to such events.

Among all this, it is worth mentioning the Squad, a new grouping in the Indo-Pacific. In May, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin met with his counterparts from Australia, the Philippines, and Japan to institutionalize the Squad as a new four-party security arrangement. Of course, Vietnam was not added, for obvious reasons. But the centrality of the South China Sea in the Indo-Pacific discourse was underscored once again, with a potential conflict between an incumbent superpower and an ambitious superpower quite likely.

The US's growing rapprochement with Taiwan and its support for the Tibetan struggle have already irritated China. Now, the growing convergence between the two ASEAN countries in the South China Sea and Washington's indulgence through the military junta's Brigade will certainly demand Beijing's urgent attention. Xi Jinping's next move is awaited.

The views expressed in the above article are personal and those of the author alone. They do not necessarily reflect the views of Firstposts.