Politics
Historic joint exercises between the Philippines and Vietnam and the South China Sea conundrum
The August 9 exercise is the first of its kind between the two nations, which appear to be most opposed to China's growing dominance in the South China Sea.
Learn more
China has always considered itself a “middle kingdom,” emphasizing its image as a center radiating outward over its surroundings. This perception, coupled with Xi Jinping's China Dream, which calls for China's growing international influence, has fueled Beijing's expansionist plans.
Considering the incorporation of Xinjiang in 194950 and the annexation of Tibet in 195051, or China's assertion over the resulting neighboring states like India and Bhutan, or the nine- or eleven-dash line in the South China Sea, Chinese expansionism becomes a reality.
Economic, political and military power is used to muzzle other states and subjugate them, while using the classic technique of “salami slicing” to occupy their territories.
As China rises in importance in the global order, this assertiveness increases, inviting reactionary measures from its neighbors, increasing tensions at borders, whether on land or at sea.
A Vietnamese ship set sail for Manila, the Philippines, on Monday for a four-day friendly visit. The Vietnamese Coast Guard ship is in the Philippines for the first joint coast guard exercises in Manila Bay. It is a major boost to maritime cooperation between the two Southeast Asian countries.
The August 9 exercise is the first of its kind between the two nations, which are apparently most vocal against China's growing dominance in the South China Sea, where Beijing's territorial claims and its denial of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) have affected Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia and Brunei, while Taiwan is a different matter altogether.
The coast guard forces of Vietnam and the Philippines are holding joint search and rescue exercises as well as fire and explosion emergency drills in Manila Bay, facing the South China Sea, on the western coast of the northern Philippines.
Vietnamese and Philippine naval forces reportedly played volleyball, football and tug-of-war on Southwest Cay, a Vietnamese-occupied island in the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea.
Apparently, the Chinese assertion has prompted both countries to set aside their competing claims to parts of the SCS.
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, during his state visit to Hanoi, Vietnam, in January this year, signed two agreements to strengthen coast guard cooperation and avoid untoward incidents in the South China Sea.
In June, Hanoi also expressed its willingness to engage with Manila to resolve territorial claims over the submarine continental shelf. Although both countries have raised the issue diplomatically with the United States, both appear willing to talk.
Moreover, the violent confrontation on June 17, in which the Chinese Coast Guard fought with Filipino sailors carrying daily supplies to the Philippine military in Philippine-controlled waters of Second Thomas Bank in the South China Sea, should not be forgotten: after all, the Philippines itself considers it the most “aggressive” Chinese action in the SCS in recent times.
Although China and the Philippines reached a temporary agreement last month to prevent such incidents, the track record of Chinese tactics clearly establishes the country's vulnerability to such events.
Among all this, it is worth mentioning the Squad, a new grouping in the Indo-Pacific. In May, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin met with his counterparts from Australia, the Philippines, and Japan to institutionalize the Squad as a new four-party security arrangement. Of course, Vietnam was not added, for obvious reasons. But the centrality of the South China Sea in the Indo-Pacific discourse was underscored once again, with a potential conflict between an incumbent superpower and an ambitious superpower quite likely.
The US's growing rapprochement with Taiwan and its support for the Tibetan struggle have already irritated China. Now, the growing convergence between the two ASEAN countries in the South China Sea and Washington's indulgence through the military junta's Brigade will certainly demand Beijing's urgent attention. Xi Jinping's next move is awaited.
The views expressed in the above article are personal and those of the author alone. They do not necessarily reflect the views of Firstposts.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.firstpost.com/opinion/philippines-vietnam-historic-joint-drills-and-south-china-sea-conundrum-13802858.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Historic joint exercises between the Philippines and Vietnam and the South China Sea conundrum
- Trump spoke of a harrowing helicopter ride and emergency landing with Willie Brown. Brown says it didn't happen
- Manu Bhaker and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greet Aman Sehrawat for winning bronze at Paris Olympics
- Iran targets US elections with fake news sites and cyberattacks, Microsoft says
- Michigan Hockey signs JP Hurlbert, the nation's top prospect born in 2008
- New FDA-approved blood test could boost screening for deadly colon cancer
- Girls Tennis Preview: Sidney Defeats Lehman Catholic 3-2
- Turkish Foreign Minister meets Syrian opposition figures
- President Jokowi Widodo Appoints Jufri Rahman as South Sulawesi Provincial Secretary
- Feeling fearful: Muslims in Britain question sense of belonging after riots | Racism news
- PM Narendra Modi congratulates Neeraj Chopra over phone, hails his mother's sportsmanship | Latest News India
- All results as Spain takes men's Olympic gold in epic eight-goal thriller