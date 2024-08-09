



Boris Johnson accused Mr Keir Starmer of turning a deaf ear to the concerns of some Britons about immigration in his first public appearance since the riots broke out following the Southport stabbings. Mr Johnson criticised Sir Keir for end the Rwanda plan He said it was the only solution that could put an end to small boat crossings of the Channel. The former politician also highlighted the closure of the Bibby Stockholm barge, which was used to accommodate some “illegal arrivals” in Dorset. Writing in his Daily Mail In a column, Mr Johnson said: “Whatever your intentions, you have clearly given the impression of a man who has no plan to end illegal immigration because he simply doesn't care.” He added that there was no excuse for the rioters' behaviour and that they deserved to be “punished”. But Mr Johnson said there was no excuse for a government that “appears deaf” to public concerns and suggested the government “actively” hates any members of the public who share concerns about immigration.

Sir Keir has called the riots “far-right violence”But Mr Johnson said the prime minister should reflect on whether he had struck the right tone on illegal immigration since Labour came to power. Mr Johnson cited a poll which he said showed 34% of respondents supported peaceful protests against immigration and integration, asking whether that meant more than a third of Britons were “far right”. Addressing the Prime Minister directly, Mr Johnson said: “It is time, Prime Minister, while you sip your drink, to reflect on whether you have struck exactly the right tone on illegal immigration.” The Home Office announced last month that the Labour government end the use of Bibby Stockholm for the accommodation of migrants as part of a major overhaul of the asylum system. The government estimates the measure would have cost more than $20 million next year. Its removal is part of $7.7 billion in savings expected in asylum costs over the next decade.

The government's efforts to tackle the UK's asylum backlog include redeploying more than 100 Home Office staff working on the now-abandoned Rwanda deportation programme to focus on a “rapid returns unit” to return people who have no right to be in the UK to their home countries. Asylum decisions will also be speeded up and a new border security command will use its counter-terrorism powers to tackle organised immigration crime across Europe. The Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill, announced in the King's Speech, suggests the government will seek to provide a “strong deterrent” to migrants crossing the Channel, but does not specify what that might be in the absence of the Rwanda deal. Sir Keir had previously said the Rwanda deal was “dead and buried before it was even done”. Labour insisted the last government’s policies “failed” to deter Channel crossings or prosecute the people smugglers responsible, saying “our current asylum system is broken”. She argues that withdrawing from the deal to send migrants to Rwanda would save more than $100 million in future payments.

