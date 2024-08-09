Trump's campaign schedule light as Harris, Walz, Vance jostle





Former President Donald Trump, Republican presidential candidate, speaks during a news conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate on August 8, 2024, in Palm Beach, Florida.

Former President Donald Trump said Thursday he plans to stay away from the presidential campaign rally circuit until after the Democratic National Convention, which ends Aug. 22.

The Republican nominee's platform this month defies conventional campaign strategy and stands in stark contrast to Trump's platform in August 2016, the last time he won a race for the White House.

This month, Trump has held 27 raucous campaign rallies in 15 states. So far this month, Trump has held just one rally.

A reporter asked Trump on Thursday why he hadn't “campaigned this week.”

“Because I'm way ahead and I'm letting their convention go by and I'm campaigning hard,” Trump responded at a wide-ranging news conference at his home in Palm Beach, Florida.

The reporter continued: “Are you going to resume your journey?”

“After their convention, yes,” Trump responded, again referring to the Democratic convention, which begins Aug. 19.

Meanwhile, Trump's Democratic opponents, Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, as well as his Republican running mate, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, all spent the week touring key presidential battleground states.

After making their debut Tuesday night at a rally in Philadelphia, Harris and Walz spoke at rallies in Wisconsin and Michigan on Wednesday and Thursday. The duo will travel to events in Arizona on Friday and Nevada on Saturday. All five states are hotly contested in the November election.

For the past five days, Trump has been at his Mar-a-Lago resort, where he has conducted phone interviews and podcasts, and where he held Thursday's hour-long news conference.

His public schedule also appears to confirm his stated intention to reduce his travel to rallies in the coming weeks. The only event currently listed on the Trump campaign’s “Events” page is a rally scheduled for Friday in Montana, which will benefit in part Republican Senate candidate Tim Sheehy.

Sheehy hopes to unseat incumbent Democratic Sen. Jon Tester in November, and Trump's appearance is likely to energize Republicans in the deeply red state.

While in Montana, Trump will attend a campaign fundraiser. He will then stop in Aspen, Colorado, on Saturday for another fundraiser before returning to Florida.

CNBC has reached out to the Trump campaign to confirm that the Republican nominee has no plans to resume large in-person presidential campaign rallies ahead of the Democratic convention.

“President Trump has a busy travel schedule of rallies, messaging events and fundraisers over the next week. He has held more campaign events than[Harris]and Walz combined,” Trump spokesman Steven Cheung told CNBC.

In a statement Friday criticizing Trump for avoiding key swing states so close to the election, Harris campaign spokesman James Singer said: “Being president is about who you fight for. Vice President Harris and Governor Walz are traveling to swing states to meet voters, fight for the middle class and earn every vote.”

With less than 13 weeks to go, polls show the presidential race statistically tied. Trump’s decision not to ramp up his campaign with a blitz across states is all the more unusual. It also raises the possibility that Trump is missing important opportunities to connect with the voters he needs to have the best chance of winning in November.

Typically, the final three months of a presidential campaign are a sprint to the end, beginning with the party's nominating convention in midsummer and ending on a Tuesday in early November.

For a good example of how this sprint traditionally plays out and how effective it is, consider Trump's successful 2016 White House campaign.

Eight years ago this month, Trump held more than 20 rallies in more than a dozen different states.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the Erie Insurance Arena on August 12, 2016 in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Getty Images

Between August 9 and 13 alone, Trump drew huge crowds to seven major campaign rallies: two in each of the key swing states of North Carolina, Florida and Pennsylvania, with an additional rally in Connecticut, a Democratic stronghold.

In November, Trump then won Florida and Pennsylvania, two states won by Democrat Barack Obama in 2012. He also picked up North Carolina, which Obama had won in 2008. All of this gave Trump a victory over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

In 2020, in-person campaign rallies on both sides were largely suspended due to the Covid pandemic.

So far this month, Trump has traveled to Atlanta for a rally on August 3. The day before, he attended a fundraiser in the Hamptons, New York's upscale seaside enclave.

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 31, 2024.

Elizabeth Frantz | Reuters

Rather than attending back-to-back rallies as he did during his first campaign, Trump, who survived an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania in July, has recently participated in several media interviews.

He was interviewed by controversial influencer Adin Ross via livestream on Monday, called into Fox News' morning show “Fox & Friends” on Wednesday morning, and said he would be interviewed by billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk next week.

Meanwhile, Trump's running mate Vance has adopted a more visible and traditional campaign platform.

En route to an event in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Vance defended Trump's decision to back off an August blitz, telling reporters that he and Trump were deploying a “divide and conquer strategy.”

“One of the things you have to do, of course, is get out and talk to people and talk to reporters,” the senator said. “One last thing you have to do, of course, is raise resources. I know the president is very busy doing just that.”

“Obviously we do events together sometimes,” Vance said. “But I think we’re going to use the fact that we have two people who can both go out there and get a message out.”

To counter campaign stops by Harris and Walz this week, Vance spoke in Michigan and Wisconsin on Wednesday. He also had planned to hold two events in North Carolina on Thursday but postponed them because of the tropical storm.

None of Vance's campaign stops this week, however, are billed as rallies. Instead, they have been held as “press briefings,” with only a handful of aides, reporters and supporters in attendance.

