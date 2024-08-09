PM Modi opposes implementation of 'creamy layer' criteria in SC/ST reservation, says BJP MP Kulaste





New Delhi: The Union government is moving towards the idea that the 'creamy layer' criteria does not apply to SC-ST reservations, an issue arising out of the recent Supreme Court order on sub-classification in the Scheduled Castes list. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly told a delegation of BJP MPs on Friday that the “creamy layer” principle should not apply to SC-ST quotas, said ruling party legislators who were part of the delegation that met the prime minister to express concern over the issue. We have told the Prime Minister that the Supreme Court decision on identifying the creamy layers of SC/STs (and excluding them from reservation benefits) should not be implemented. The Prime Minister also said that this should not be implemented, former minister and BJP MP Faggan Singh Kulaste told reporters after the meeting with the Prime Minister. Responding to supplementary questions during the question period, when Shiv Sena-UBT MP Bhausaheb Wakchaure raised the issue, Law Minister Arjun Meghwal said, “The reference to creamy layer in sub-categorization of SC/ST is an observation of a judge of the Supreme Court and is not part of the decision. The member should not try to mislead the society.” The Prime Minister also shared pictures of the meeting with the delegation on his account on microblogging site X. We met a delegation of SC/ST MPs today. We reiterated our commitment and determination for the welfare and empowerment of SC/ST communities, he posted. The delegation, comprising over 100 BJP ST and SC MLAs from both houses of Parliament, also submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister. BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sikandar Kumar, who was part of the delegation, said that after the Supreme Court judgment, several MLAs from SC and ST communities were receiving phone calls from their constituencies seeking urgent intervention. “We met Prime Minister Modi and conveyed our concerns to him. The Prime Minister heard all the MPs and assured us that the government would work for them,” he said. On August 1, a seven-member constitutional bench of the Supreme Court ruled that the SC community does not form a homogeneous group and that the SC list can be declassified for equitable distribution of affirmative action. The Court also expressed the need to identify and exclude the creamy layer or economically well-off persons from the scope of reservations. Published August 9, 2024, 4:00 p.m. EAST

