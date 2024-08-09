Dance First Director James Marsh on Samuel Beckett's Trump Prophecies





When the Oscar-winning director James Marsh (The Theory of Everything, Man on a Wire) came on board Dance first, the illuminating new biopic of Samuel Beckett starring Gabriel Byrne, he never thought he would stir up intrigue in today's political hubbub“When I started reading Beckett again in middle age, what struck me was that he had sort of captured something in our current zeitgeist that I found really interesting, which happens a lot in Beckett’s plays: The characters are in very absurd situations, but they don’t really acknowledge that absurdity,” Marsh told MovieWeb in a recent interview.





“In Waiting for Godotwe have two kinds of vaguely disadvantaged people who are going nowhere and don't seem to want to go anywhere.” Marsh added: “We had this same problem in a historical sense. In my country, we had this Brexit situation where we decided in a strange and perverse way to break off all our trade relations with our closest partners. And in your case, without wanting to be too political, what struck me most about the Trump project was how ridiculous, how absurd it was that a person with that kind of intellectual or intellectual capacity, and a reality TV star, could become president and do what he did. It's so absurd.”

Related 13 Best Movies With Characters Who Are Writers Some of the best movies have writers as characters. Here is a list of the best ones.

Today's absurd characters, with Donald Trump and Boris Johnson Written by Neil Forsyth (Guilt, gold), Aidan Gillen stars opposite Gabriel Byrne as Beckett. The story chronicles the literary genius and the many facets of his life: from Parisian bon vivant and World War II Resistance fighter to Nobel Prize-winning playwright, unfaithful husband and hermit. Titled after Beckett's famous philosophy, “dance first, think later,” the film is a breathtaking account of the 20th-century icon, a man who was acutely aware of his own failings.

Rereading Beckett allowed James Marsh to see the modern world in a more revealing light. “I sort of made that connection […] that We live in a world that Beckett had already understood, without [us] recognizing the absurdity of the thing, “Not to say it’s absolutely ridiculous, what we’re doing in this geopolitical way is so absurd,” he said. “And now we have absurd figures like Boris Johnson, Donald Trump and God knows who else, who are taken seriously as politicians. “So, without going into too much political considerations,” he added, “it seemed to me that Beckett's vision of an absurd world came to fruition in a way I didn't expect. and if I was able to make that connection very easily, maybe people will be able to do it too when they see the film.

Related The Best Biopics Ever Made, Ranked The silver screen is a faithful servant of good biopics, as the genre is unquestionably the darling of the Oscars and Hollywood. Finding the right Samuel Beckett was crucial for Dance First Dance First (2024) Examination of the life of Irish playwright Samuel Beckett. World War II resistance fighter, Nobel Prize winner, unfaithful husband and recluse. Release date August 9, 2024 Runtime 1h40 Distributor(s) Magnolia Pictures, StudioCanal UK The film is indeed something of a wonder. Gabriel Byrne shines in this role. He plays two versions of Beckett, in fact. There is also an alter ego named Beckett, with whom the real Beckett converses during the course of this film.

“Casting was key,” Marsh quickly noted. When he read the script during the pandemic, he wondered which actor could handle the material. “The first thing that came to mind was Gabriel, who I’ve admired as an actor for a long time. And I thought, ‘Well, I don’t know if I’m the right one for this role or if I want to do it, but if Gabriel were to do it, it would really convince me because I think I have the one thing I need to make this work, which is the lead character.’” The rest, as they say, perhaps rightly here, is history. Dance first hits theaters on August 9 and will be available digitally on August 16. Watch the trailer below:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://movieweb.com/james-marsh-interview-dance-first/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos