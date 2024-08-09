Donald Trump press conference: Former president lashes out at crowd who witnessed Kamala Harris scene, attacks her intelligence





In a long and sometimes rambling news conference Thursday, former President Donald Trump repeated numerous falsehoods as he attacked Vice President Kamala Harris, his opponent in the presidential race.

Trump gave the first public news conference since Gov. Tim Walz was tapped as Harris' running mate, announcing that he had agreed to participate in the Sept. 10 ABC News debate against Harris. Trump did not mention Walz by name during the news conference at Mar-a-Lago, which lasted more than an hour.

Trump took several questions from the press, but repeatedly strayed off topic to make false claims about several topics, including the outcome of the 2020 election. Here are some of the key takeaways.

Trump continues to attack Harris on her race, gender and intelligence

Trump continued to make racist remarks about the false allegations that Harris had only recently spoken out about her black heritage.

“Well, you’ll have to ask her that question, because she said it, not me,” Trump said wrongly. “So you’ll have to ask her that question.”

Earlier, Trump also appeared to attribute Harris' success to her gender, while questioning her intelligence.

Former President Donald Trump, Republican presidential candidate, speaks to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla.

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

“I’m not a big fan of her brain, but I think she’s actually not as smart as he is,” he said, referring to his former opponent, President Joe Biden.

“Well… uh, she's a woman. She represents certain groups of people,” Trump added.

Harris was asked about Trump's comments later in the day.

“I was too busy talking to voters. I didn't hear them,” she told reporters.

Trump gets defensive when asked about Harris rallies

Trump grew increasingly angry when asked about the size of the crowds at Harris' recent rallies.

“Oh, leave me alone,” he told a reporter.

“I have spoken to huge crowds. No one has spoken to bigger crowds than I have,” he said.

Trump raised the issue of crowd size, particularly the crowd in Washington DC on January 6, when asked if there was a peaceful transfer of power when he left office.

The former president compared his speech that day, before the riot, to Martin Luther King Jr.'s 1963 March on Washington, which the civil rights leader delivered to a crowd estimated at 200,000, according to the U.S. Census.

“If you look at Martin Luther King when he gave his great speech, and if you look at ours, same terrain, same thing, same number of people. If not, we had more,” he said.

According to available data, approximately 10,000 people visited the Capitol grounds on January 6.

Trump appears to be changing his position on abortion pills

Trump also appears to have changed his position on abortion pills, opening the possibility of ordering the Food and Drug Administration to revoke access to mifepristone, a move supported by Project 2025.

“Absolutely. And these things are beautiful and open and humane,” he said when asked if he would ask the FDA to ban the drug. “But you have to be able to vote. And all I want to do is give everybody the right to vote, and the votes are happening right now.”

The Trump campaign then clarified the former president's belief that abortion laws should be left to the states.

“As President Trump has said, he wants ‘everyone to vote’ on abortion issues, which is consistent with his longstanding position supporting states’ right to make decisions about abortion,” Karoline Leavitt, the Trump campaign’s national press secretary, said in a statement after the press conference.

Trump told reporters that the abortion issue had “diminished considerably.”

“It's a very small problem,” he said. “I think it's actually going to be a very small problem.”

An ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll released last month found that 57 percent of Americans said access to abortion was a very important factor in their vote.

The former president said he supported abortion in exceptional cases, but believed the issue should be left to the states.

He was asked about the case of Florida, where a bill to establish a constitutional right to abortion before the viability of the fetus is subject to a referendum. Mr. Trump said he would hold a press conference on the subject “in the near future.”

“Florida is going to vote on this issue and I think the vote will probably be a little more liberal than people thought. But I'll announce that at the appropriate time,” he said.

Trump says Harris' 'honeymoon' will continue with DNC

Harris and Walz are currently on a campaign tour in seven key states.

Trump said he wouldn't do the same type of tour because he felt he was leading in those states.

He also predicted that Harris' “honeymoon period” would not last long.

“Oh, it's going to end. The honeymoon period is going to end. Look, she's got her little period, she's got a convention coming up,” he said.

