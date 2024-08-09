Veddriq Leonardo and Rizki Juniansyah to receive IDR 6 billion/person bonus – Solopos.com





SOLOPOS.COM – Indonesian athlete Rizki Juniansyah cried after performing the clean and jerk in the men's 73kg category at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the South Paris Arena, Paris, France, Thursday (8/8/2024). Rizki won the gold medal after successfully lifting a total weight of 354 kilograms. He thus ranked first among the 12 weightlifters who participated in this event. BETWEEN PHOTOS/Wahyu Putro A/app/wpa.

Solopos.com, PARIS —Two gold medalists for Indonesia, Veddriq Leonardo and Rizki Juniansyah, received a big bonus after making the country proud at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Government promises bonuses to Indonesian athletes who win gold medals Paris 2024 Olympic Games approximately IDR 6 billion as appreciation. Promotion

“The range for 1 gold medal is maybe Rp 5 billion, Rp 6 billion now, maybe you can add more,” said Yohan, a staff expert in youth and sports innovation at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, in Jakarta, Friday (9/8/2024). Yohan said that this figure is still provisional and depends on the instructions of President Joko Widodo. It is even possible that the bonus obtained by the athlete will increase compared to the initial plan. “Later, it depends on the president's policy, of course, the president will give it,” he reportedly said. Solopos.com Since Between. Currently, Indonesia has managed to collect 2 gold medals and 1 bronze medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Veddriq Leonardo contributed to the gold in the sport of climbing and Rizki Juniansyah in the 73kg weightlifting event. Meanwhile, the bronze medal was donated by badminton athlete Gregoria Mariska Tunjung. Indonesia has the opportunity to add medals in the weightlifting division thanks to Nurul Akmal who competes in the women's 81kg category on Sunday (8/11/2024). Yohan said the government appreciates all athletes participating in the 2024 Paris Olympics, both those who won medals and those who were unlucky. He believes that all the athletes gave their best to make Indonesia proud. “Of course, sports administrators are also really extraordinary in terms of training. Indeed, our destiny is not so lucky to be able to get everything. “The hope is that in Los Angeles 2028, of course, we will push even harder so that the number of gold medals can continue to increase for the sake of Indonesia’s glory,” he said. Raden Isnanta, deputy for youth development at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, said the bonuses for medalists at the 2024 Paris Olympics would be announced directly by President Joko Widodo. The bonuses should be announced directly by the president, or at least by a minister. But (the bonuses) are definitely there. “As for the amount, it will definitely not decrease (compared to the previous Olympic bonus amount),” Isnanta said when met at Soekarno-Hatta Airport, Tangerang, Banten, on Friday. Check out more news and articles on Google News Discover various selected and latest news from Solopos.com on the WhatsApp channel by clicking on Soloposcom and Telegram Group “Latest news from Solopos.com” Click on this link.

