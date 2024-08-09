Donald Trump and JD Vance, two 'weirdos', fail the 'beer test'





August 9, 2024, 5:09 PM UTC

By Joy Reid

This is an excerpt adapted from the August 7 episode of “The Reid Out.”

Let’s talk about joy, not about me, but about the feeling of joy. More precisely, the joy felt by Americans who support the Harris-Walz ticket. A palpable and omnipresent joy.

We saw that joy in action, with huge crowds welcoming Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to their rallies in Wisconsin and Michigan on Wednesday. It feels like another Obama moment from 2008. The energy, the excitement, the enthusiasm. It’s fun.

Imagine American politics being happy again.

The 2024 presidential election has quickly become a tale of two candidates: one radiating joy and the other gloomy and downright scary. And it’s clear that’s freaking out Republicans.

Harris has not only been criticized for her race, gender, and parental status, but also for her laugh. As if an infectious, energizing belly laugh, a literal display of joy, is a bad thing.

Walz is also a happy-go-lucky guy. His former students adore him. He was a popular and successful high school football coach. He’s done some strange things. He’s a Midwesterner with a dad energy who will give you advice on how to fix your car and save money to boot.

Some of you may be familiar with the beer question in American politics: a thought experiment often used by the media or in polls, which states that voters will generally elect the candidate with whom they would rather have a beer. Victory in American politics often goes not to the candidate who articulates his or her agenda best, but rather to the one who is the most likable.

So, it's up to you to judge: who would you rather have a beer with?

Harris, who dares to laugh, and Walz, the funny and frank uncle who will defend the people he loves?

Or Trump, who rambles on about sharks and hate, who makes fun of people and smiles but rarely laughs, and who doesn't seem capable of talking to a child, even his own grandchildren?

And his sidekick, Senator JD Vance, who hates cat women? That guy is really weird. So weird that the couch meme won't die.

Vance is actually stalking the Democratic ticket. On Wednesday, he stunned reporters by trying to confront Harris and Walz on the tarmac as their planes arrived in Wisconsin at similar times.

Vance told reporters he just wanted to check [his] Getting close to the vice president and Air Force Two is not something normal people do.

Aside from its bizarreness, this race has also been a complete reversal of how the parties are usually presented. Republicans love to attack Democratic elites, but this time Harris and Walz feel like regular, middle-class people. Yes, they live extraordinary political lives, but because of their hard work, not their connections or their wealth.

Harris attended Howard University, an HBCU, and then the University of California, Hastings College of Law. Walz attended an open-access teacher training college in northwest Nebraska.

The complete opposite of the candidates on the Republican side, Trump-Vance being the Ivy League ticket, appreciated by billionaires. It is a headache for the Republican Party.

The so-called MAGA populist movement is now funding a celebrity who inherited his wealth, who is not campaigning but playing golf at this luxurious and exclusive resort, and a vice presidential candidate nominated by another super weird guy, tech investor Peter Thiel.

It's also a ticket backed by tech billionaires who want to unleash Project 2025, the brainchild of the rich, on the American people.

It is a hateful vision that everyone should fear, and it is a vision perfectly reflected by the two men who want to implement it.

Joy Reid

Allison Detzel contributed.

