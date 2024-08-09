PM Modi congratulates Aman Sehrawat on wrestling bronze at Paris Olympics: 'Even more pride…' India TV





Image source: PTI/AP Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat Paris 2024 Olympic Games: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (August 9) congratulated Aman Sehrawat after he won India's fifth bronze medal at the Paris Olympics by defeating Puerto Rican Darian Toi Cruz in the 57kg freestyle wrestling. “More pride because of our wrestlers! Congratulations to Aman Sehrawat for winning the bronze medal in men’s freestyle wrestling 57kg at the Paris Olympics. His dedication and perseverance are clearly evident. The entire nation celebrates this remarkable feat,” PM Modi posted on X. Amit Shah presents his wishes Home Minister Amit Shah extended his wishes to the wrestler and said the nation was proud of his achievement. “Congratulations Aman! With your remarkable perseverance and strength, you have won the bronze medal for India in the wrestling match at #ParisOlympics2024. The nation is proud of your achievement,” Shah posted on X. Sehrawat was the only Indian wrestler competing this year and he created history in his first appearance at the Olympics. It was a thrilling encounter to win the bronze medal, with Cruz fighting well for most of the match before conceding a huge lead late in the second round. How did the match go? The bout started with the Puerto Rican wrestler winning the first point. It could have been the worst start for India, but Aman smartly prevented the takedown and his opponent could only push him off the mat, limiting the damage to a single point. From there, Aman charged forward and took a 2-1 lead. Aman's defense once again took over, as he recovered from a takedown to give up just two points and pushed Cruz to the brink by taking him down. By the end of the first half, Aman led 6-3 and the lead only grew in the second round, although Cruz also did his best to come back with another takedown. With a few minutes to go, Cruz was in the race, trailing by only three points (5-8) but he was taking several breaks for an unknown reason. Aman had the momentum with him and he took the advantage by launching a leg attack and rolling the Puerto Rican on the mat, increasing his lead to 10-5. When the clock ticked down to under a minute, Cruz had no choice but to go for the attack but he failed. The 21-year-old Indian then reversed the move and launched an attack of his own to make it 13-5. Soon, the siren sounded and Aman Sehrawat became the youngest Indian individual medallist at the Paris Olympics.

