Here's Who's Winning in the Latest Trump-Harris Presidential Polls





Top line

Polls continue to show Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of former President Donald Trump since she became the official Democratic presidential nominee, with the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll showing Harris ahead by five points.

Vice President Kamala Harris attends her and Gov. Tim Walz's presidential campaign rally… [+] High Country in Wisconsin, USA, on August 7, 2024. (Photo by Christopher Mark Juhn/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Anadolu via Getty Images Key Facts

A Reuters/Ipsos poll released Thursday found Harris leading 42% to 37% when voters are allowed to say they don't know who they'll vote for, a change from Harris' 37%-34% lead in late July, but the lead narrows to just 49%-47% in Harris' favor when unsure voters are pushed to answer.

A YouGov/Economist poll released Wednesday also found Harris up two points, 45% to 43%, with third-party candidates, including independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr., on the ballot (voters were also given the opportunity to choose other candidates, say they would not vote or were unsure).

Harris built a three-point lead over Trump in an NPR/PBS News/Marist poll released Tuesday, with a 48% to 45% lead over Trump, though with a 3.3-point margin of error, Trump remains within striking distance, while independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is a distant 5%.

The vice president leads Trump 48% to 44% in the latest Morning Consults poll released Monday, with 5% of registered voters surveyed choosing someone else and 4% saying they don't know. The Morning Consults weekly poll for the third straight week showed Trump trailing Harris.

Harris also leads Trump by one point nationally in a CBS News poll released Sunday, in part because younger and black voters said they were more likely to vote and women indicated they thought Harris would favor their interests more (margin of error 2.1 points).

The CBS News poll, conducted July 30-August 2, also found that Trump and Harris are tied among voters in the seven key swing states (Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Wisconsin, Georgia, North Carolina and Nevada).

Trump has led Harris in at least eight other polls since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race, but most show her narrowing Trump's lead over Biden and her approval rating rising since she announced her candidacy.

Large number

0.5. That’s how many points Harris has over Trump, according to RealClearPolitics’ average of the latest polls. Meanwhile, FiveThirtyEights’ weighted average shows Harris ahead by two points.

Surprising fact

The New York Times/Siena poll found that voters have been paying more attention to the White House race since the June 27 Biden-Trump debate, which was widely viewed as disastrous for Biden. About 64% of respondents now say they are paying a lot of attention to the race, up from 48% before the debate.

How does Harris fare against Trump in swing states?

According to a Bloomberg/Morning Consult poll conducted July 24-28, Harris leads Trump by one point in all seven key swing states: Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Nevada, Arizona, North Carolina and Georgia. Harris leads in Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona and Nevada; Trump leads in Pennsylvania and North Carolina; and the two are tied in Georgia.

Tangent

Democrats are far more enthusiastic about Harris than they are about Biden, according to the Times/Siena poll, with nearly 80% of Democratic-leaning voters saying they would like Harris to be the nominee, compared with 48% of Democrats who said the same about Biden three weeks ago. In stark contrast to sentiment about Biden’s mental health, 56% of voters surveyed by Reuters/Ipsos said Harris was mentally sharp and able to handle challenges, compared with 49% who said the same about Trump and 22% for Biden. A 19th News/SurveyMonkey poll found that 87% of Americans agree with Biden’s decision to end his campaign, and more Americans believe the move will help the Democratic Party (45%) than the Republican Party (29%). The 19th News poll also found that Americans are split on whether Harris’ gender and race will help or hurt her: 31% believe that being a woman will help her, compared to 33% who believe it will hurt her and 34% who see no impact. Respondents were more optimistic that Harris’s being black and Indian-American will benefit her, with 32% seeing it as helpful versus 24% seeing it as harmful, though 41% expect it to have no impact.

Contra

Trump campaign pollster Tony Fabrizio predicted a short-term boost in poll numbers for Harris in the coming weeks as her entry into the race is expected to re-energize Democrats, calling the anticipated surge a “Harris honeymoon” in a note released shortly after the Reuters/Ipsos poll was released.

Key context

Biden dropped out of the race on July 21 after resisting growing calls from within his own party to end his reelection bid following his disastrous performance in the June 27 debate. Biden immediately endorsed Harris, and she announced her intention to seek the nomination. The party quickly coalesced around her, with every Democratic governor and a majority of Democrats in Congress supporting her. She effectively clinched the Democratic nomination as more than half of all delegates announced their intention to formally vote for her nomination, which the party is expected to do in the first week of August. An ABC News/Ipsos poll conducted July 26-27 found that Harris' approval rating had risen from 35% in the group's previous poll conducted July 19-20, while Trump's approval rating is 36% and Biden's is 37%.

Further reading

Trump Ahead of Biden, Harris After RNC, HarrisX/Forbes Poll Finds (Forbes)

Here's How Kamala Harris Is Doing In The Polls Against TrumpAs Biden Drops Out And Backs Harris (Forbes)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/saradorn/2024/08/09/trump-vs-harris-2024-polls-harris-widens-lead-up-5-points-in-latest-survey/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos