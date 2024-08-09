Saudi Arabia's Non-Oil Exports Rise on Growing Trade Relations with China – Analysis – Eurasia Review

By Nirmal Narayanan

Saudi Arabia exported non-oil goods worth 2.23 billion Saudi riyals ($594 million) in May, a 19.25 percent increase from the previous month, official data showed.

According to the General Authority of Statistics, China was the third largest destination for Saudi Arabia's non-oil products in May, behind the United Arab Emirates and China, which received goods worth SR6.06 billion and SR3.62 billion respectively.

Strengthening the non-oil private sector and exporting these goods to countries such as China is essential for Saudi Arabia as the Kingdom gradually continues its path of economic diversification by reducing its dependence on oil.

The report revealed that China was also the top destination for Saudi Arabia's overall exports, with the Kingdom sending outbound shipments worth SR15.91 billion.

In May, oil was Saudi Arabia's main export to South Korea, with shipments totaling SR13.68 billion.

According to the latest data, Saudi Arabia exported plastic and rubber products worth SR876.9 million to China, followed by chemicals worth SR851.8 million.

In May, the Kingdom also exported mineral products totaling SR313.4 million to China, while outbound shipments of basic minerals amounted to SR103.7 million.

China was also Saudi Arabia's most important import partner in May, with inbound shipments from the Asian nation amounting to SR17.55 billion, representing a 22 percent increase from April.

According to GASTAT, China is followed by the United States and the United Arab Emirates, with the Kingdom importing goods worth SR6.56 billion and SR4.54 billion respectively from these countries.

The authority revealed that Saudi Arabia imported mechanical equipment and electrical parts worth SR8.23 billion from China in May.

The Kingdom also imported transport equipment and basic metals worth SR2.68 billion and SR1.61 billion respectively in May.

Chinese imports to the Kingdom also included antiques and artworks worth SR961.8 million, followed by plastic products worth SR806.7 million and textile products worth SR792.4 million.

In May, Saudi Arabia also imported chemicals worth SR479.5 million, while the Kingdom also received inbound shipments of leather, fur and handbags from China worth SR118.4 million.

A flourishing relationship

Saudi Arabia and China have enjoyed strong bilateral relations for several years, with the Kingdom being China's largest trading partner in the Middle East since 2001, and bilateral trade between the two nations reaching $107.23 billion by 2023.

The Kingdom and China are strategic partners in various sectors, including energy and finance, as well as in the Belt and Road Initiative.

According to the Chinese government, one in six barrels of crude oil imported by China comes from Saudi Arabia, while every seven Saudi riyals of the kingdom's export revenues comes from the Asian nation.

In May, Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan spoke highly of the economic and trade cooperation between the two countries, saying the two countries have maintained positive cooperative communication within the framework of the economic and financial subcommittee of the China-Saudi High-Level Joint Committee.

Al-Jadaan also noted that bilateral trade between the two countries has increased 31 times since 1990, adding that China's outbound investments to Saudi Arabia have also increased rapidly in recent years, making the Asian nation an important partner for the Arab country to achieve its vision of economic transformation.

As diplomatic and economic relations between Saudi Arabia and China flourish, the Kingdom's Central Bank, also known as SAMA, and the People's Bank of China, in November 2023, signed a local currency swap agreement worth SR26 billion ($6.93 billion).

After the agreement, SAMA said the deal would help strengthen financial cooperation between Saudi Arabia and China, promote the use of local currencies and enhance trade and investment between the countries.

Major developments

The first half of this year has witnessed several major developments that could strengthen bilateral economic and trade relations between Saudi Arabia and China.

Earlier this month, the Saudi sovereign wealth fund signed six agreements totaling $50 billion with major Chinese financial institutions to improve bilateral capital flows.

In a press release, the Public Investment Fund said it has signed memoranda of understanding with the China Construction Bank, the Agricultural Bank of China, the China Export and Credit Insurance Corp., the Bank of China, the Export-Import Bank of China and the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.

According to the statement, these agreements will aim to facilitate two-way capital flows, both in the form of debt and equity, between Saudi Arabia and China.

The same month, Saudi Basic Industries Corp. signed a potential investment agreement with the Fujian government in China to develop an engineering thermoplastic compounding plant in the Asian nation.

In July, stock market relations between the two countries were further strengthened with the launch in Shanghai and Shenzhen of two new exchange-traded funds focusing on the Kingdom's stocks.

The first fund, CSOP Saudi Arabia ETF QDII, managed by China Southern Asset Management, is listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange after raising $87 million.

The second fund, the CSOP Saudi Arabia ETF QDII managed by Huatai-PineBridge, began trading on the Shanghai Stock Exchange after raising $82.32 million.

The debut of these ETFs on Chinese exchanges came at a time when investment relations between the two nations continued to flourish, with China becoming the largest foreign direct investor in the Kingdom with investments reaching $16.8 billion in 2023, an increase of 1,020% from the previous year.

China and Saudi Arabia are also deepening their relations in the tourism sector, with the implementation of the Approved Destination Status agreement, which came into effect on July 1.

China's ADS policy is a bilateral agreement between countries that allows its citizens to travel to specific foreign destinations for tourism purposes in organized groups.

The decision to implement ADS is part of Saudi Arabia's goal of attracting 5 million Chinese tourists by 2030, facilitated by new direct flights by Air China, China Eastern and China Southern, in addition to existing Saudia flights.

In June, the Saudi Tourism Authority and Taiba Investments, a major hotel and real estate company in the Kingdom, also signed another agreement to develop integrated residential ecosystems and a specialized network of hotels targeting Chinese tourists.

The same month, PIF-backed Riyadh Air signed an agreement with China Eastern Airlines to enhance future connectivity and collaborate on digital transformation, further cementing its entry into the Chinese market.

“Our partnership with Air China, a leading global carrier with an extensive network across key Chinese markets, complements Riyadh Air’s ambitious future plans,” said Tony Douglas, CEO of Riyadh Air, at the time.

The agreement also covers interline connectivity, codeshare agreements and potential collaboration in frequent flyer loyalty programs, as well as cargo services, customer experience and digital innovation.

On the cultural front, the King Abdulaziz Public Library in Riyadh implemented an initiative in August aimed at introducing Saudi culture to the Chinese-speaking public through its publishing program.

As part of this program, a series of scientific, cultural and literary works in Arabic were selected to be translated into different languages, including Chinese.

According to an official statement, the main objective of this initiative is to present a comprehensive portrait of contemporary Saudi culture to Chinese readers.