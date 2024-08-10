Suspect in Donald Trump rally shooting visited shooting range dozens of times, senator says, as new bodycam video surfaces





The suspected gunman in the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump visited a gun club dozens of times in the year leading up to the attack, including during the holidays, according to documents recently obtained by Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, while dramatic body camera footage of the incident also emerges.

The documents obtained by Grassley's office and released Thursday show “the intense planning by Thomas Matthew Crooks in the months leading up to his attempted assassination of the former president,” Grassley's office said in a statement.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents during a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa.

AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

The records were provided by the Clairton Sportsmen's Club in Jefferson Hills, Pennsylvania, following a congressional request, Grassley's office said.

Documents released by Grassley's office show that since he established his membership in the gun club on Aug. 10, 2023 — less than a year before the July 13 assassination attempt — Crooks visited the range a total of 43 times, including 20 times in his first four months of membership.

SEE ALSO: FBI says bullet hit Donald Trump in ear in assassination attempt at rally

Crooks spent several holidays at the shooting range, including Christmas Day, Valentine's Day and Halloween, documents released by Grassley's office show.

According to Grassley's office, most of his visits – 80 percent – were for shooting practice.

“He focused almost exclusively on the range throughout 2024,” Grassley’s office said.

The Clairton Sports Club previously confirmed to ABC News that Crooks last visited the gun club on July 12, the day before the rally. He went to the shooting range at 2:45 p.m. local time that day, according to documents released by Grassley's office.

Crooks, 20, is suspected of firing up to eight shots from the roof of a building outside the rally's security perimeter in Butler, Pennsylvania, before being killed by a Secret Service sniper.

Body camera footage released Thursday shows the moment police first confronted the gunman. One officer is seen hoisted onto the roof, confronting the gunman, then backing away.

“It’s so close, man!” the officer yells. “Man, he turned around to face me. He’s right in front of me!”

SEE ALSO: Timeline | How the Trump assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania rally unfolded

Timeline: How the Trump assassination attempt at Pennsylvania rally unfolded

The video shows police officers grabbing heavy weapons and rushing towards the building.

“This building. He’s on top of this building,” an officer calls out. “He’s got a satchel. He’s got some bullshit, AR, he’s lying down.”

As officers move towards the building, others are seen offering a helping hand to the roof.

“Next, next, next,” an officer said in an apparent attempt to quickly get more agents into position.

But by then Crooks was already dead.

“One person in custody. AGR South building. On the roof,” an officer is heard saying.

SEE ALSO: Gunman who attacked Trump rally flew drone over rally site before event, official says

Later, in the calm after the incident, officers wondered how a gunman had gained access to a firing position on the roof, less than 400 feet from the podium where Trump spoke.

“I told them to post some motherfuckers here,” one officer is heard saying. “Why weren't we on the roof?”

Butler County released the images Thursday in response to public records requests from news organizations, including ABC News.

A rally-goer was killed and two others were injured in the assassination attempt. Trump also suffered a graze wound to his ear. The motive for the assassination attempt remains under investigation.

Ronald Rowe, the acting director of the Secret Service, said last week that the video from that day confirmed there should have been better coverage.

“We should have had better protection for the person being protected. We should have had better coverage on that roof line,” Rowe told reporters.

FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate told a Senate panel last month that the investigation remains focused on motive, identifying possible co-conspirators and establishing a timeline of the shooter's actions.

Copyright 2024 ABC News Internet Ventures.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc7.com/post/suspected-donald-trump-rally-shooter-visited-gun-range-dozens-times-senator-says-new-body-cam-video-emerges/15163651/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos