Turkey's Instagram Ban 'Violates' Freedom of Expression, Human Rights Watch Says





Turkey on Friday marked a week since authorities blocked access to Instagram, with Human Rights Watch (HRW) saying the suspension violated freedom of expression. Authorities have also frozen the popular online video game Roblox. The human rights watchdog has urged the government to restore access to US-owned Instagram, which President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused of “fascism” and ministers have accused of failing to remove posts authorities deem offensive. “Blocking everyone’s access to an entire social media platform is a grossly disproportionate measure that violates the rights of millions of users to freedom of expression and information,” said Deborah Brown of HRW. “(This) should be cancelled immediately.” Last week, Erdogan's communications director, Fahrettin Altun, accused Instagram of censorship. He complained that the platform had blocked people from posting messages of condolence following the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh. Haniyeh, the political leader of the Palestinian group Hamas, was killed in Tehran in an attack blamed on Israel. Erdogan, an ally of Haniyeh, said on Monday that social media “cannot even tolerate photos of Palestinian martyrs without immediately banning them.” – Unresolved differences – Instagram has around 50-60 million followers in Turkey and is used by many businesses to trade and find customers. The Turkish E-Commerce Operators Association has calculated that the ban costs around 1.9 billion Turkish lira, or nearly $57 million, per day in lost business. Yaman Akdeniz, co-founder of the Association for Freedom of Expression (IFOD), said the Instagram freeze was “disproportionate and arbitrary”, stressing that it was implemented “without a (prior) court decision”. Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uralolu met with Instagram representatives on Monday, but their differences have yet to be resolved. Uraloglu said last week that the platform, which is owned by U.S. tech giant Meta, had been suspended for ignoring requests to remove “criminal content.” An anonymous source at Turkey's communications authority BTK said the remarks included “insults to Ataturk,” the founding father of modern Turkey, “drugs (and) pedophilia.” Meta said it removed more than 2,500 government-flagged posts in the first six months of the year. On Wednesday, authorities also banned Roblox, a platform that allows players to create their own games and has been downloaded more than 41 million times in Turkey. Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said that “this film contains elements that could cause child abuse.” Adana prosecutors are investigating the case. — Agence France-Presse

