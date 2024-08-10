“No provision in Ambedkar's Constitution”

New Delhi:Amid speculations over the introduction of a creamy layer in reservations for SCs and STs (Scheduled Castes and Tribes), the Union Cabinet on Friday (August 9) announced that there were no plans to implement such an exclusion, and said there was no such provision for a creamy layer in the BR Ambedkar Constitution, to which the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government is bound.

Addressing a press conference, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Union Cabinet had taken a well-considered decision following the Supreme Court judgment in favour of sub-categorization of SCs and STs. Four judges The seven-judge Constitution Bench, which ruled in favour of sub-categorization, called for identification of creamy layers among SCs and STs, to exclude them from the ambit of reservation.

The cabinet discussed an important issue. The Supreme Court has given a judgment regarding reservation and made some suggestions regarding SC and ST reservations. Today, a detailed discussion was held in the cabinet meeting under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The well-considered view of the cabinet is that the NDA government is bound by the constitution of Babasaheb Ambedkar, Vaishnaw said.

>

According to the Babasaheb Ambedkar Constitution, there is no provision for creamy layer in SC and ST reservations. The well-considered decision of the Cabinet is that the reservations should be in accordance with the Babasaheb Ambedkar Constitution.

The cabinet decision came just hours after around 100 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs met Modi earlier on Friday and submitted a memorandum against identifying a creamy layer among SC and ST.

>

At the meeting, the MPs said Modi had taken cognizance of their concerns and the government would look into the matter seriously. Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virender Kumar also attended the meeting.

After the meeting, Meghwal, in a statement on X, said the Prime Minister had agreed not to implement the creamy layer in SC/ST reservations.

The Hon'ble Prime Minister also agreed as requested by the delegation not to implement the initiative of excluding the creamy layer from the reservation by sub-categorising the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe communities and assured his commitment towards the proper welfare of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories. said.>

Talk to The threadBJP MP Faggan Singh Kulsate said the parliamentarians met the prime minister and said the observations made by the Supreme Court judges were their personal views and not a decision of the Supreme Court.

>

The Prime Minister assured us and gave us confidence that he would take our concerns into account and that the government would look into the matter, he said.

BJP MP Sikander Kumar said the Prime Minister had assured them that a creamy layer would not be brought to exclude SC/STs from reservations.

A delegation of over 100 SC/ST MLAs today met Hon'ble Prime Minister Sh. Narinder Modi ji regarding their concerns over the recent observations of the Hon'ble Supreme Court regarding the reservation policy. The Hon'ble Prime Minister listened to all the delegates and reiterated his commitment for the welfare and empowerment of the SC/ST communities and assured the delegation that there will be no change in the existing reservation system, said.>

After meeting the MPs, Modi in his statement reiterated his commitment to the welfare of SC/STs.

>

I met a delegation of SC/ST MPs today. We reiterated our commitment and determination for the welfare and empowerment of SC/ST communities. wrote on X.>

Later in the Lok Sabha, Meghwal, in response to a supplementary question by Shiv Sena-UBT MP Bhausaheb Wakchaure on implementation of creamy layer in SC/ST reservations, said the Supreme Court's observation was not part of the decision and the country should not be misled.

The reference to creamy layer in the sub-categorization of SC/ST is an observation of a Supreme Court judge and is not part of the decision. The member should not try to mislead the society, he said.

>

Former NDA allies and Union ministers Chirag Paswan (LJP) and Ramdas Athawale (Republican Party of India) opposite the downgrading judgment, with Paswan even saying his party would appeal the decision.>

In the 6:1 judgment, Supreme Court Justices BR Gavai, Vikram Nath, Pankaj Mithal and Satish Chandra Sharma stressed that a creamy layer system similar to that existing for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) needs to be put in place to ensure that reservations reach the most deserving among SCs and STs.

The state must evolve a policy to identify the creamy layers of SC ST category and take them out of the ambit of affirmative action (reservation). This is the only way to achieve true equality, Justice Gavai said, according to the Bar and the Court.

>