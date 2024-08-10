Seminar on Xi Jinping's Vision for a Common Future





ISLAMABAD – The China-Pakistan Studies Center (CPSC) of the Islamabad Institute of Strategic Studies (ISSI) yesterday organized a seminar on the Global Civilization Initiative (GCI), a key pillar of President Xi Jinping’s vision for a “community with a shared future for humanity”. The seminar brought together distinguished speakers from Pakistan and China who highlighted the importance of the Global Civilization Initiative in promoting world peace, cooperation, mutual respect and dialogue among civilizations. ISSI Director General Ambassador Sohail Mahmood said that President Xi’s three successive initiatives – the Global Development Initiative (GDI), the Global Security Initiative (GSI) and the Global Civilization Initiative (GCI) – represented an alternative vision for global governance and human progress. Inspired by Chinese wisdom and the principles of peaceful coexistence, the GCI Initiative, launched by President Xi Jinping in March 2023, emphasizes respect for diversity, mutual learning, innovation, and people-to-people exchanges. These initiatives aim to foster sustainable peace, stability, and development, with Pakistan being one of the first to support them. Ambassador Sohail Mahmood reiterated the importance of cultural integration and social connections for global progress, and quoted President Xi Jinping’s words: “A single flower does not make a spring, while a hundred flowers in full bloom bring spring to the garden.” The keynote speaker, Ambassador Masood Khalid, former Ambassador of Pakistan to China, spoke about China’s integrated approach to global governance through the GDI, GSI and GCI. He highlighted how these initiatives provide strategic guidance for building a global community with a shared future, embracing change and addressing the challenges facing humanity. Ambassador Masood Khalid also highlighted Pakistan’s unwavering support for China’s initiatives, acknowledging the deep and mutually beneficial relationship between the two nations. Ms. Xiang Yang, Director of the Center for China Studies at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST), shared her insights on the practical application of the GCI principles. She spoke about the collaborative efforts between China and Pakistan in cultural exchanges and innovation, highlighting initiatives such as the establishment of Zhenghe College at NUST, which symbolises the historical and continuous cultural exchanges between the two countries. Dr. Tahir Mumtaz Awan, Director, Center for China Studies, COMSATS University, highlighted the significance of the GCI from the perspective of China, Pakistan, and the wider region. He stressed the need for Pakistan to align with the global narrative of peaceful development and leverage the GCI to deepen its relations with China. Dr. Awan called for enhanced cultural diplomacy, media collaborations, and educational exchanges to strengthen Pakistan-China bilateral ties. Dr. Yasir Masood, Senior Researcher, China Global Television Network (CGTN), shared his thoughts on the GCI as an extension of China’s vision for a harmonious and multipolar world order. He highlighted the importance of the GCI in fostering mutual respect and learning among civilizations, while moving away from the zero-sum tactics of the past. Mr. Yang Nuo, Minister Counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, congratulated the Institute for Strategic Studies for organizing the seminar on the Global Civilization Initiative (GCI). He stressed the importance of Xi Jinping's initiatives, including the Global International Cooperation Initiative (GCI), the Global Security Initiative (GSI) and the Global Development Initiative (GDI), amid global challenges such as economic difficulties and cultural conflicts. Mr. Yang stressed China’s commitment to promoting cultural exchanges, fostering harmony and supporting joint efforts with Pakistan in conserving cultural heritage. He underscored the importance of civilizational exchanges for global harmony and noted that the Chinese Embassy is striving to build a China-Pakistan community as a model for the region and the world. Earlier, in his opening speech, Dr. Talat Shabbir, Director of the China-Pakistan Studies Center at ISSI, introduced the GCI as a call for a more inclusive and connected global community. He outlined its four key principles: respect for diverse civilizations, common human values, innovation and people-to-people exchanges. Dr. Shabbir emphasized that the GCI promotes a global environment where modernization is a collective goal, respecting and supporting each country’s unique path. During the lively question-and-answer session, the speech focused on a range of topics, including the strength of the Pakistan-China all-weather strategic cooperative partnership; the need for proactive efforts to counter narratives from some quarters seeking to discredit the BRI and CPEC; the importance of enhanced P2P exchanges between Pakistan and China; the downsides of strategies like “decoupling”; China’s efforts to fend off attempts to “contain” its “peaceful rise”; and China’s concerted efforts to promote peaceful coexistence. Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, Chairman of BOG ISSI, welcomed the speakers in his closing remarks and highlighted the seminar’s focus on the world order: the Western model, which relies on pressure, and the Chinese approach, which focuses on coexistence and dialogue. He highlighted the interdependence of China’s GCI, GDI and GSI in promoting security, development and civilization and their growing acceptance in the UN. The seminar concluded with a reaffirmation of the solid and enduring relationship between China and Pakistan, as well as the shared commitment to advancing the principles of the World Civilization Initiative for the benefit of all humanity. The seminar brought together a large number of diplomats, practitioners, think tank experts, students, and representatives from the business and media communities.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nation.com.pk/10-Aug-2024/seminar-discusses-xi-jinping-s-vision-on-shared-future The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

