Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Neeraj Chopra after his Olympic silver medal, hailing his courage and his mother's sportsmanship





Chopra, who won a silver medal at the Paris Olympics, created history by becoming the first Indian track and field athlete to win back-to-back Olympic medals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally reached out to Neeraj Chopra after the Indian athlete's impressive silver medal win in the men's javelin event at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Despite his season's best throw of 89.45 metres at the Stade de France on Thursday, August 8, Neeraj narrowly missed out on the gold medal. Gold was won by Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem with a remarkable throw of 92.97 metres, while Grenadier Anderson Peters clinched bronze with a throw of 88.54 metres. Prime Minister Modi took time to congratulate Neeraj for his exceptional achievement and for proudly bringing home the silver medal. “You have made our country proud once again and Indians looked at you last night with great hope,” Prime Minister Modi said during the call. The Prime Minister inquired about Neeraj's adductor injury which was causing him discomfort ahead of the quadrennial event in Paris. Neeraj had already expressed his intention to consult a doctor to resolve the issue in June this year. #WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and congratulated him on his silver medal. He also inquired about his injury and praised his mother for her sportsmanship.#Paris2024 #OlympicGamesParis2024 pic.twitter.com/DvVEMcNbPQ -ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2024 “It is amazing how you have managed your game despite your injury,” Prime Minister Modi said. “When we meet, you will tell me the details of your injury. We will discuss it and see what I can do.” The Prime Minister also praised Neeraj's mother for her sportsmanship as her son could not defend his Olympic title in the javelin final. “Your mother's interview showed the spirit of a sporting family. The way she talked about the gold medal and said 'he is also my son' was beautiful,” the Prime Minister said. “We are happy with the silver. The one who won the gold is also like our son. He was injured, so we are happy with his performance,” said Neeraj’s mother Saroj Devi. Neeraj had a rough start, committing a mistake in his first attempt. However, he quickly redeemed himself with a brilliant throw in his second attempt, securing a silver medal spot. Despite subsequent throwing errors, his second attempt cemented his place among the medallists. It is worth noting that Neeraj joins the ranks of renowned Indian athletes like wrestler Sushil Kumar and badminton star PV Sindhu, as the third Indian to win medals at consecutive Olympics. Moreover, Neeraj is, alongside Abhinav Bindra, one of the only two Indians to have won an individual gold medal for India in the history of this prestigious event. Also Read | The Untold Story of Arshad Nadeem: He Left Cricket for Javelin, One Piece of Advice Changed Pakistan's Star Athlete

