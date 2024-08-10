Politics
Husband who smothered disabled wife despite her pleas to stop jailed
A disabled woman begged her 56-year-old husband not to kill her in their bed before he smothered her with a pillow, a court has heard.
Peter Matthews, 80, from Stoke-on-Trent, was jailed for nine years and seven months for murder after smothering his 73-year-old paraplegic wife, Carol Matthews, with a pillow.
Stafford Crown Court heard on Friday how Matthews had cared for his wife for the past 24 years after she was diagnosed with a rare spinal syndrome that left her paralysed from the waist down.
Ms Matthews was dependent on a wheelchair to get around and was fitted with a permanent catheter after having a colostomy in 2001.
On March 22, Matthews suffocated his wife in an act of mercy after a sleepless night trying to painfully unblock her catheter, the court heard.
Ms Matthews resisted in vain, telling him “Don't do this Peter, we have everything to live for” and tried to physically stop him, the court was told.
Prosecutor David Mason KC told the court she would have suffered a lot in that short space of time.
Mr Mason said Ms Matthews was extremely vulnerable due to her age and disability and despite her stoicism she had suffered a lot before her murder.
Moments after her death, Matthews called 999 and bluntly told emergency services she had died in a bed.
Matthews then made several attempts to commit suicide using various household objects, including attempting to electrocute himself. He suffered minor injuries to his neck and wrist.
I decided we had had enough
Matthews later admitted to police that he murdered his wife in cold blood and that she didn't want me to do it.
He told police: “We had problems with the catheter recently. We had to stay awake for the nurse.”
Our sleep was disturbed, that's when I decided we had had enough.
She said, “No, Peter, don't do it, but I did it. I wanted to die for what I did.”
He allegedly begged the officers to lock me up permanently so I couldn't hurt anyone else.
“I want to die as punishment for what I did. I don't want to go home, I don't want to face my family,” he added.
A pathology report indicated the cause of death was consistent with suffocation.
The court heard that the 24 years of care had placed Matthews under enormous stress and placed enormous pressure and strain on him and his ability to cope with his wife's disability.
Mr Mason told the court: “He loved his wife and did what he did not do out of anger, revenge or any other typical malicious thought, he did it because she was in great pain.”
Judge Kristian Montgomery KC, sentencing, said Matthews had been loving, caring and cherished by his wife as her primary carer.
She said: Your wife pleaded for her life and must have suffered greatly in a short, desperate time as she resisted in vain your attempt to kill her.
You have been a man of good character until now, you have shown significant remorse for your actions.
She always saw the quality of her life
She said it was not a premeditated murder, but a spontaneous death caused by the stress of personal circumstances.
It was obviously a very difficult time in your life and that of your wife.
But she still saw the quality of her life and wanted to continue.
In my opinion, it was you who could not bear his suffering or bear the impact on you any longer.
Detective Inspector Lisa Holland, of Staffordshire Police's Major Investigations Department, said: “This is such a tragic case that it has devastated the family. I can't imagine how they are feeling.”
We have focused our efforts on supporting them as much as possible during such a difficult time while gathering the evidence needed for the case.
My thoughts, and those of the team that worked on this investigation, are always with them.
