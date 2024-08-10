Turkey Commits to Peace and Prosperity in the Western Balkans





Turkey is committed to peace and prosperity in the Western Balkans, the country's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a conversation with Montenegrin Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ervin Ibrahimovi. Ibrahimovi, who is on a two-day visit to Turkey, held talks with Erdogan and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan. As announced by the Foreign Ministry, Erdogan expressed his support for the further development of comprehensive relations with Montenegro. “He particularly highlighted Turkey's multi-ethnic, multi-religious and multi-cultural harmony, and underlined Turkey's commitment to peace and prosperity in the Western Balkans,” the statement said. Ibrahimovi, as noted, recalled the importance of Erdogan's visit to Montenegro in August 2021, which confirmed the closeness and friendly relations between the two countries and peoples. The statement added that Ibrahimovi expressed satisfaction with the presence of a growing number of Turkish investors and tourists in Montenegro, who recognize it as an attractive investment and tourist destination. “He expressed his belief that cooperation with renowned Turkish businessmen will intensify significantly in the coming period,” the Foreign Ministry said. During the conversation with Fidan, Ibrahimovi said that Montenegro and Turkey maintain friendly relations and the cooperation carried out in various fields modernizes and improves them further. “He stressed the importance of fostering political dialogue and exchanging visits at all levels, which has a positive impact on the economy, health, defense, tourism, culture and cooperation in the field of education,” the statement said. Fidan stressed that Turkey is committed to further developing bilateral relations with Montenegro in a spirit of solidarity, mutual respect and understanding. “The political relations between the two countries are at an extraordinary level, and the historical and cultural ties between our peoples are very strong,” Fidan said. He considered that the completion of the contractual basis will give a strong impetus to the implementation of new projects, in the mutual interest and for the benefit of the citizens of the two countries. “The interlocutors expressed hope that high-quality political relations will have a positive impact on economic cooperation and that an increase in the volume of trade can be expected in the coming period,” the statement said. Ibrahimovi and Fidan discussed current developments in the region and in this context, as announced, the constructive role of the two countries through active participation in many regional initiatives and organizations was praised. “Ibrahimovi and Fidan expressed their satisfaction with the cooperation within NATO and the joint effort to enhance collective security and stability, which is of particular importance in light of growing global crises and conflicts,” the statement concluded.

News



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.vijesti.me/news-b/politika/719325/Erdogan-Turkey-dedicated-to-peace-and-prosperity-in-the-Western-Balkans The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos