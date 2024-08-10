The Truth About Trump's Press Conference





Donald Trump’s public events are a challenge for anyone writing about him. His rallies and press conferences are rich sources of material, molten fountains of strangeness that blur the lines that could sink any other politician’s career. By the time they’re over, all the participants are covered in gooey nonsense.

And then, once everyone has cleaned up and cleared their phones and laptops of debris, much of what Trump says seems too insane to come from a former president and major-party candidate, and reporters are left trying to piece together a story as if Trump were a normal person. This is what The Atlantic’s editor Jeffrey Goldberg has described as the bias toward coherence, and it leads to careful circumlocution rather than dumbed-down headlines.

Consider Trump’s press conference yesterday in Florida. Trump has been keeping a low profile since President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race, at least in terms of public appearances. But Vice President Kamala Harris, the new Democratic nominee, and her running mate, Gov. Tim Walz, are getting good press, so Trump decided it was time to come out of his inner sanctum.

As expected, Trump performed an afternoon concert of his greatest hits, including “Doctors and Mothers Are Murdering Babies After They’re Born,” “Putin and Xi Love Me and I Love Them,” and “Gas Used to Be a Buck-Eighty-Something a Gallon.” But the new song was pretty shocking.

Trump not only said that mothers kill their babies in the delivery room — something he has been saying for years — but he added the incomprehensible claim that liberals, conservatives, and independents are all very happy that abortion is being reinstated in the states. (When asked how he would vote in the Florida abortion referendum, he dodged the question, suggesting that perhaps not everyone is happy.)

He said (again) that the convicted January 6th insurrectionists were treated horribly, but this time he added that no one died in the storming of the Capitol. (In fact, four people died that day.) He made his usual claim that Russia would never have invaded Ukraine if he had been in power, but this time he added how eager he was to make peace with the Iranians, while also bragging about how he derailed the nuclear deal with them.

He claimed Harris was down in the polls, a classic Trump trope when talking about his opponents, but added that he was drawing crowds up to 30 times his own at his rallies. Harris recently spoke to about 15,000 people in Detroit; 30 times that number would be nearly half a million people, so Trump now says he’s holding rallies five times the average Super Bowl crowd—bigger even than Woodstock—and somehow managing to squeeze all those people into arenas with seats to spare.

For now, let’s assume that Trump simply rattled off a number he couldn’t understand. But he apparently knows that this is Olympic season, and so he’s gone all in with a gold medal: His rallies are not just huge, they’re the biggest ever.

“No one has spoken in front of larger crowds than I have,” Trump said. Then, referring to the crowd that gathered at his request on Jan. 6, he compared it to the March on Washington in 1963: “If you look at Martin Luther King, when he gave his great speech, and if you look at ours: same places, same things, same number of people.”

The march on Washington drew a quarter-million people, nearly six times the number that marched on the Capitol. Trump admitted that official estimates indicated his crowd was smaller than the one in Kings. Still, he insisted: “But when you look at the exact same picture and everything is the same, because it was the fountains, all the way from Lincoln to Washington, and you look at my picture of the crowd, we actually had more people.”

Then things got even stranger.

Trump claimed that former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown badmouthed Harris while he and Trump were in a helicopter together. And the helicopter was in trouble:

We thought maybe that was the end. We were in a helicopter, on our way to a certain place together, and there was an emergency landing. It wasn't a pleasant landing. And Willie Washe was a little worried.

So I know him, but I know him pretty well. I mean, I haven't seen him in years. But he's said some terrible things about her. But that's what you're telling me, anyway, I guess. But he played a big part in what happened to Kamala. But hehe, I don't know, maybe he changed his mind. But hehe wasn't really a fan of her, at that point.

Brown didn’t have to change his tune because none of this ever happened. Trump may have confused Willie Brown with former California Gov. Jerry Brown, with whom Trump once shared an uneventful helicopter ride. (You’d think they’d be hard to confuse: Willie Brown is black, Jerry Brown is white.) In any case, trying to untangle the half-baked pasta of a Trump story isn’t really worth it. The problem is that a former president is terribly delusional, and if any other candidate had done this—Biden has been grilled for stories that were obscure but turned out to be true—it would have dominated the news with understandable concern about the candidate’s health.

Journalists might listen to Trump and then be understandably reluctant to start writing stories that must read like scripts for The West Wing, crafted by a circle of creative writers:

The former president, who lied about abortion laws, said women kill their own babies in the delivery room. He megalomaniacally claimed he was more popular than anyone in history and compared himself to Martin Luther King Jr. He descended into fantasy by telling a story about surviving a helicopter emergency that never happened with a man who wasn't there.

Instead, the New York Times ran the headline: Trump Tries to Regain Attention at Mar-a-Lago Press Conference. The Washington Post wrote: Trump Holds Meandering Press Conference, Agrees to Debate Harris. The British newspaper The Independent came closer with: Trump Holds Seemingly Pointless Press Conference Filled with False Claims, but CNN Picks Trump Attacks Harris, Walz in First Press Conference Since Democratic Ticket Announcement.

All of these headlines are technically true, but they miss the point: The Republican candidate, the man who could return to power and reclaim sole authority to use America's nuclear weapons, is a serial liar and can't tell the difference between fact and fantasy.

Donald Trump is not well. He is not stable. There is something seriously wrong with him.

Any of these titles would have been important and accurate.

