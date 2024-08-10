Chinese high-tech scientists have moment of glory in Beidaihe at political elite retreat





Cai was accompanied by party staff chief Li Ganjie and Vice Premier Shen Yiqin, State Councilor in charge of culture and education. The retreat in Beidaihe, a coastal city on Bohai Bay about 300 km east of Beijing, is also known as the summer summit and a traditional gathering of party elders and power brokers. This year the event started on August 1 and ended on Wednesday. 01:25 Where Chinese leaders go quietly in the summer: A brief history of Beidaihe Where Chinese leaders go quietly in the summer: A brief history of Beidaihe It happened about two weeks after the third plenum of the party where the Central Committee said it would devote more resources to science and give more latitude to its researchers. Education, science, technology and talents constitute a fundamental and strategic foundation for China's modernization, the committee said. The theme was picked up again when Cai conveyed Xi's greetings to scholars on August 1. Cai urged scientists to shoulder their historical responsibility and make new contributions to China's development in education, science, technology and expertise, according to Xinhua. In June, Xi Jinping praised Yao, the computer scientist, saying his unwavering dedication had resulted in remarkable achievements in teaching and research innovation. Yao left the United States two decades ago to teach at Tsinghua University and directs the university's Institute of Interdisciplinary Information Science and serves on the academic advisory board of Tsinghua's new AI Industry Research Institute. Physicist Xue, also of Tsinghua University, last year became the first Chinese scientist to receive one of the United States' most prestigious physics prizes, jointly winning the American Physical Society's 2024 Oliver E. Buckley Prize in Condensed Matter Physics with Ashvin Vishwanath of Harvard University. Xue worked with his university team to synthesize topological insulators, a class of materials that exist in a recently discovered quantum state of matter for the development of next-generation, low-power electronics. Other prominent researchers invited to the Beidaihe retreat included Zhou Qi, a Guizhou geologist who helped discover a massive manganese reserve; Wan Buyan, who developed China's first deep-sea drilling rig; Li Jiulin, the chief engineer of the Beijing Olympics' Birds Nest Stadium; and Shanxi University vice president Cheng Fangqin, known for her work on coal waste reuse.

