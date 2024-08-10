Trump's bid for influence over Fed evokes Nixon comparisons





Donald Trump's claim that he has better instincts for setting interest rates than the Federal Reserve or its chairman does not appear to have weakened the dollar in international currency markets.

Markets appear to doubt that Trump could compromise the Fed's independence if elected, believing that the former president would not or would not succeed with his plan.

Trump’s request for an unofficial seat at the policy table has brought to mind in the market Richard Nixon’s influence over Fed Chairman Arthur Burns. Considered by many to be the worst Fed leader in history, Burns presided over the stagflation, high inflation and low growth of the 1970s, in part because historians say he was too weak to hold his own in the White House.

Nixon [] “This heavily influenced then-Federal Reserve Chairman Burns,” UBS Global Wealth Management chief economist Paul Donovan warned in a research note to clients Friday.

The dollar index, which measures the performance of the world's reserve currency against a basket of peer currencies, has so far shown little sign of weakness. After three consecutive days of gains, it was broadly flat at 103.19 points in early trading.

Investors seem to be pushing back against Trump's policies that have more extreme economic consequences, assuming the former president is not serious, Donovan added. If there were evidence that Trump was taking those policies seriously, markets would likely react.

Already during his presidency, Trump has repeatedly and openly criticized Fed Chairman Jay Powell. But his comments Thursday at a news conference make clear he is considering taking stronger action.

I think the president should have at least [a] “I think I have better instincts than, in many cases, the people at the Federal Reserve, or the president,” he said, “because he's made a lot of money.”

This follows a Wall Street Journal report in April that Trump wanted to be consulted before the Fed's FOMC sets its interest rate policy, a report his campaign downplayed at the time.

Strict walls separating monetary and fiscal policy

Central bank independence is considered sacrosanct to modern industrial economies, a check and balance as important in managing the economy as the separation of powers between the three branches of the U.S. government.

Any hint of vagueness in these areas can be damaging, which is why the Fed assiduously avoids commenting on the dollar’s ​​exchange rate, which is the purview of the U.S. Treasury. A recent example of controversy involves former Fed Chair Janet Yellen, Biden’s cabinet secretary in charge of the government’s purse strings.

Last month, prominent economist Nouriel Roubini accused her of usurping core functions of the Federal Reserve and undermining its tight monetary policy ahead of the November election by engaging in a kind of backdoor quantitative easing.

By favoring the issuance of short-term securities over benchmark 10-year bonds, he argued, Yellen artificially reduced the supply of the latter, pushing down yields at the long end of the curve.

Not only does this benefit the housing market, he estimates the effect is equivalent to a stealthy interest rate cut, a claim Yellen was forced to deny in the face of Republican outcry.

Trump: I think the American president should have a say in the actions of the Fed

Erdogan blond

Ragp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) August 8, 2024

It is therefore not difficult to imagine the damage that could be done if the head of state intervened directly and forcefully in monetary policy. In fact, the evidence is already abundant.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has repeatedly mismanaged his currency, firing central bank governors who called for rate hikes. Contrary to conventional wisdom, the Turkish president has argued that only low borrowing costs can combat soaring consumer prices.

Official inflation reached 75% for May, although it has since declined.

Upon learning of Trump's plan to encroach on the Fed's independence, Middle East Eyes Turkey bureau chief Ragp Soylu had this to say about the Republican candidate: “Blonde Erdogan.”

