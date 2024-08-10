Pakistan's 'stupid' government will soon meet its end, says former PM Imran Khan





ANI | Updated: Aug 09, 2024 06:50 IST

Rawalpindi [Pakistan]August 9 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan on Thursday claimed that the country's government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was “stupid” and “will meet its end soon”, Pakistan-based ARY News reported. Khan, the country's former prime minister Imran Khan, while speaking to reporters at Adiala Jail where he is currently lodged, said that the government, which does not understand the situation, is sinking deep into confusion and “will meet its end soon”, ARY News reported. He added that he has plenty of time, unlike the government. The 71-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder has demanded that the CCTV footage of the May 9 riots last year be made public to ascertain the real culprits behind the riots. He added that if any PTI worker was found there, he would not only expel him from the party but would also apologise, ARY News reported.

“If the culprits are found to be affiliated with the PTI, I will not only expel them from the party but also apologise,” ARY News reported, quoting Imran Khan. He added that the footage will help identify the culprits and said that the conditional apology is for the good of Pakistan, ARY News reported. He also said that the government is trying its best to eliminate his party and if elections are held under these conditions, the PTI will not accept the results. On July 30, Imran Khan reiterated his earlier statement that he had ordered his party members to hold a peaceful protest outside the Army Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi before his arrest on May 9, 2023. Without revealing any identity, Imran Khan also said that he would produce a witness in the Al-Qadir Trust case. On 13 November 2023, the Islamabad Accountability Court issued arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in connection with the party's reform referendum proceedings. The Toshakhana case and the £190 million Al-Qadir Trust case are charges of corruption and abuse of power. The case is being investigated by the National Accountability Bureau (ANI).

