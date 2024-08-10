From the Editor-in-Chief – India Today





A country can choose its friends, but not its neighbours. Unfortunately, India is surrounded by troubled neighbours. A dramatic example is the ignominious end of Sheikh Hasina’s 15-plus-year reign as prime minister by a student uprising in Bangladesh. The same pattern of civil unrest followed by regime change was witnessed in Sri Lanka in 2022. Pakistan saw its military backing an effort to unceremoniously oust Imran Khan as prime minister and support a flawed election that led to unprecedented street protests, threatening the former military rule itself. However, the export of terrorists across the LoC continues unabated. In Nepal, on 14 July, pro-China communist KP Sharma Oli was sworn in as prime minister again, albeit in a coalition with the pro-India Nepali Congress. The Maldives, a small nation that wields outsized influence over New Delhi’s strategic calculations, also has an openly pro-China president in Mohamed Muizzu. In fact, he won his 2023 election on the back of a plan for India’s exit. In Myanmar, the ruling junta is embroiled in a bloody civil war that has seen the regime lose control of half its territory. There is also the giant shadow of China looming over the entire region. Apart from its troubled 4,056-km border with India, it views the whole of South Asia with predatory interests and practices its wolf warrior diplomacy wherever it finds an opportunity.

Calm should soon return to the streets of Bangladesh, now that a caretaker government has been appointed under Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus. But there is a diplomatic lesson for New Delhi. Anger at Hasina’s autocratic rule has spilled over into everything associated with her, most vividly symbolised by statues of Bangladesh’s founding father and Hasina’s father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The flood of anger has thus spilled over from the docks to include India, which has traditionally supported Hasina’s Awami League. She represented a historical link for New Delhi to the events of 1971 that gave birth to Bangladesh. She was secular, a guarantor of the security of the Hindu minority. She also stamped out anti-India activities, particularly by militants in the northeast. India used Hasina’s friendship to settle land border disputes and build vast infrastructure projects that have improved bilateral connectivity and economic ties. But the market has seen India turn a blind eye to its increasingly authoritarian rule, which has stamped out opposition through incarceration and disappearances. India’s monochrome stance has been roundly criticized, and with Hasina’s ouster, we are seen as the enemy of the people of Bangladesh. Geopolitically, this increases the risk that the new regime will be less responsive to Indian concerns and more open to Chinese overtures. Hasina’s arch-enemy, Khaleda Zia, now out of prison, was always seen as anti-India during her reign. Rather than building bridges with her, India has bet heavily on Hasina’s apparent invincibility and is paying the price.

Learn more

In diplomacy, putting all your eggs in one basket is folly. In a political system that is constantly evolving, you have to cultivate all parties. India is surrounded by countries where China has considerable leverage. In Nepal, Prime Minister Olis’s direction will not hurt Beijing’s growing infrastructure interests. In the Maldives, pro-China President Muizzu plans to allow the Chinese to develop a naval base in the archipelago. In Sri Lanka, the ousted Rajapaksa family is seeking to regain power in an upcoming presidential election with former President Mahinda Rajapaksa’s son, Namal, 38. The Rajapaksas have a history of playing China off against India, which could provide a new twist to this chapter of instability in Colombo. Only in Pakistan can India not be accused of playing favorites, perhaps because there are none. But all the other factors come into play. Uncertainty in Pakistan and Burma also raises security concerns: witness the wave of terrorist attacks in Jammu and the influx of refugees and cross-border militant bases rocking India’s northeast. And both are aligned with a very active China, which easily switches from one regime to another.

Cover of the June 16-30, 1981 issue of India Today

Group Managing Editor Raj Chengappa spoke to a wide range of foreign policy experts and brought their geostrategic insights to bear on this troubling backdrop for our cover story this week. They offer sage advice: A watchful eye on security is essential, but economic partnership is what gives ties a gentle depth. India’s engagement with Sri Lanka is the best example. After the fall of the Rajapaksas, to avert total economic collapse, India extended a lifeline of about $4 billion, more than the IMF’s short-term bailout of $3 billion. Sri Lankans are grateful for the timely and generous assistance, which has helped rebuild the ailing nation. This positive sentiment continues even with regime change. Watching South Asia’s responses to China is instructive. Even a hostile regime like Muizzus in the Maldives now sees the value in India and tones down its antipathy. Over the past decade, China has overtaken India as the largest foreign investor in Nepal, but after the hype, Kathmandu, too, is coming to a more nuanced appreciation of its partnership with India.

Our neighbours are realising that Chinese influence is based on aggressive debt diplomacy and a strong appetite for asset acquisition. India, the local Big Brother, is much more benevolent. Despite a bilateral trade of $24 billion with China that dwarfs its $14 billion with India, Dhaka may also be realising that regimes may be temporary, but interests are permanent. New Delhi must develop a neutral bilateralism to achieve this and insulate its sphere of influence from local fluctuations. Take the Gujral doctrine as a guide: give more than you get from your small neighbour. Even in India’s troubled relations with China, after all the praise, it may ultimately be common economic interests that offer a solution. That is what gives everyone a stake in peace. Finally, despite all the criticism of the functioning of India's constitutional democracy, we should be proud that in 77 years of independence, there has been a peaceful transfer of power from one regime to another. This is a rarity in the whole of Asia. Kudos to us.

Published by:

Arunima Jha

Published on:

August 9, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/amp/magazine/editor-s-note/story/20240819-from-the-editor-in-chief-2579666-2024-08-09 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos