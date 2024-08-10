Harris-Trump Debate Scheduled; COVID Mystery SolvedExBulletin





Today's top stories

Vice President Harris and former President Donald Trump have agreed to host a debate on ABC on September 10. In his first press conference since Harris announced Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate, Trump said he was open to hosting three debates in September on three different networks: ABC, NBC and FOX. Harris said she was open to other debates but had not committed to them.

Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, Democrat of California, speaks during a debate, Oct. 7, 2020, in Salt Lake City, left, and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks during a debate, June 27, 2024, in Atlanta. AP/AP

Trump took questions for nearly an hour as he addressed Harris’ race, the size of her rallies and abortion, NPR’s Danielle Kurtzleben tells Up First. When asked about his comments that Harris only recently started saying she’s black, he repeatedly said, “You’ll have to ask her.” Kurtzleben says questions about the recent crowds at Harris’ rallies have rankled him. He claimed that 107,000 people showed up at her New Jersey stop. While it was a large rally, a fact-check determined that the turnout wasn’t that high. When asked if his FDA would revoke access to mifepristone, he indicated he was open to the idea. Meanwhile, Harris and Walz stopped in the key swing state of Michigan to speak with the United Auto Workers union. Kurtzleben says it’s striking how excited both are to be on the trail and make sure people know about it. In contrast, the Biden-Trump race seemed boring.

Researchers have discovered what caused some children to develop a serious but rare condition called multisystem inflammatory syndrome, or MIS-C, weeks after a COVID infection. Early in the pandemic, children were showing up in emergency rooms with symptoms like persistent high fever, vomiting, fatigue and heart inflammation. Scientists knew the syndrome was linked to COVID, but didn’t know how. According to a report in the journal Nature, researchers determined that the children who developed MIS-C had an out-of-control immune response because their immune systems had latched onto a part of the COVID virus that closely resembles a protein found in immune cells throughout the body. This causes the immune system to attack itself instead of the virus.

American athletes triumphed last night in the final days of the Paris Olympics. Three gold medals were awarded, and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone broke her own world record in the women's 400-meter hurdles. But Noah Lyles' night didn't go as planned: He won bronze in the 200-meter final and reported testing positive for COVID two days earlier. In basketball, Team USA won a narrow victory over Serbia. They will play for Olympic gold against France tomorrow night. The women's soccer team, newly reinvigorated by a trio of stars, will play its gold medal game against Brazil tomorrow morning.

The United States now has more than 100 medals at the Paris Olympics with three days of competition remaining. Here's a closer look at the tally and how the competitors performed. From our hosts

This essay was written by Michel Martin, host of Morning Edition and Up First.

You know how when it comes to files, some people are thrifty and others are reductive? In other words, some people keep every piece of paper (ok, digital file) and others throw things away as soon as they no longer need them.

A memorial to Michael Brown Jr. stands at the site where he was killed in 2014 by a white Ferguson police officer, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, along Canfield Drive in Ferguson. Brian Munoz/St. Louis Public Radio

switch legend Brian Munoz/St. Louis Public Radio

I’m on both sides of the argument. I tend to hold onto things until I get tired of myself or move out, which is why I was surprised to find a decade-old binder on my shelf. It was my notes from a town hall meeting that St. Louis Public Radio asked me to moderate in August 2014. The station had collected them just weeks after a young black man named Michael Brown Jr. was shot and killed by a white police officer in a St. Louis suburb called Ferguson after a confrontation with Brown at a gas station. Many investigations later, many people here still disagree about what exactly happened that Saturday afternoon—whether, as investigators believe, Brown tried to grab the officer’s gun or whether the officer shot Brown for no reason.

There’s no doubt what happened next: 400 days of protests in and around Ferguson. Those protests highlighted issues that residents had been trying to combat for years: brutal policing that was not only unconstitutional but also more about generating revenue than ensuring public safety. Many believe that set the stage for the global wave of protests against police brutality following the death of George Floyd in 2020.

Has anything changed? We've been reporting here all week and we helped out at another town hall meeting. I'm keeping my notes. We'll see.

Weekend Selections

In 2023, after two decades in rap, Killer Mike turned a page in his career with the highly autobiographical album Michael, which earned him multiple Grammy Awards trophies, where he was arrested backstage. On his new album, Songs For Sinners and Saints, he reworks several songs from Michael by digging even deeper into the church music of his childhood. Andrew Clifton/Courtesy of the artist

. Andrew Clifton/Courtesy of the artist

Find out what NPR is watching, reading and listening to this weekend:

Music: Atlanta rapper Killer Mikes' song “For Sinners and Saints” offers listeners a new way to see rap's deaconry of the contradiction between the political and the secular in the context of his upbringing.

Movies: Colman Domingo stars in Sing Sing as the leader of a tight-knit theater troupe in one of America's most notorious maximum security prisons.

TV: Industry is coming back and if you don't remember what happened, you're probably not alone. It's been two years since season 2, so here's a recap to help refresh your memory.

Books: Whether you're traveling or working to beat the heat, here are three fiction audiobook recommendations to help pass the time.

Quiz: This week has been packed with political news. Want to test your knowledge on all the meme-worthy moments? Plus, there's an unrelated bonus question. Think you can ace this quiz?

3 things to know before you go

Researchers found that cats showed signs of grief, such as eating and playing less, after the death of another pet. Getty Images .

Getty Images New research shows that cats exhibit behaviors associated with grief, such as eating and playing less, after another cat or dog in the household dies. Jeremy Green Eche, the self-proclaimed GOAT of cybersquatting, is $15,000 richer after selling HarrisWalz.com on Tuesday. Mortgage rates fell to a 15-month low this week. Buyers aren’t out of the woods yet, though: Buying a home will likely remain difficult for a while.

