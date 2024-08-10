Trump says he made a lot of money so he should have a say in when interest rates are cut





CNN —

Throughout his presidency, Donald Trump has tried to pressure the Federal Reserve to cut rates, a move that violates protocol and threatens to undermine the central bank’s independence and ability to keep employment and inflation low. If reelected, Trump said Thursday he would go further: He would try to exert direct power over monetary policy.

I think the president should at least have a say in this. That's how I feel strongly, Trump said near the end of his news conference. I've made a lot of money. I've been very successful. And I think I have better instincts than, in many cases, the people who sit on the Federal Reserve or the president.

The former president said Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, whom Trump appointed to the post in 2017, mistimed rate moves throughout his tenure.

“He tends to be a little late to things. He comes a little too early and a little too late,” Trump said. “I think it's really a hunch.”

Trump appears to have joined a growing chorus, including economists and market participants, who believe Powell and the Fed blew it last week by choosing not to cut rates from a 23-year high at its July 31 policy meeting. Two days later, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the U.S. economy added a disappointing 114,000 jobs and the unemployment rate climbed to 4.3%.

The weaker-than-expected jobs report sent stock markets into disarray, stoking fears that the Fed waited too long to cut rates. It takes time for a rate hike or cut to work its way through the economy, so getting the policy decision right is a tricky game the Fed has a history of failing to win.

Yet Trump has recently argued against a rate cut before the election, saying such a move by the Fed would be a gift to the Democratic Party. Rate cuts tend to lower borrowing costs for consumers and businesses, freeing up cash to spend and stimulate the economy. During the Fed’s years of fighting runaway inflation, it raised rates to slow the economy and rein in prices. It largely achieved that goal.

Trump has been in public conflict with Powell for years, frequently posting on social media that he disagreed with the Fed's decision to raise rates as part of Powell's pre-Covid rate-hike campaign.

“I've fought with him a number of times,” Trump said Thursday. “I've fought him very hard. And we actually get along very well, we get along very well.”

Trump publicly praised Powell for cutting rates to zero in March 2020, when the Fed made two extraordinary emergency rate cuts to prevent the economy from collapsing at the start of the pandemic.

Presidents often complain about Fed policy, but Trump’s public pressure campaign is unique. The Fed is designed to be an independent governing body, free from political influence, so it cannot be forced to make emotional decisions that could upset the delicate balance between job creation and low inflation. Sometimes a central bank is forced to make unpopular decisions, and when politics play a role—as happened recently in Turkey, for example—inflation can spiral out of control or the economy can collapse.

Despite their strained relationship, Powell has consistently refused to comment on Trump's attempts at influence, saying the Fed will remain independent and undeterred in its mission.

And for what it’s worth, Trump said in a Bloomberg interview last month that he wouldn’t fire Powell if he were re-elected chairman, especially if I thought he was doing the right thing. But Trump has said he won’t reappoint Powell in 2026 when his term ends.

