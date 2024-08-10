Women Entrepreneurs Hit Hard by Instagram Shutdown in Türkiye, KNEWS Reports





Turkey's decision to block access to Instagram has dealt a blow to female entrepreneurs who rely on the platform to market and sell products ranging from homemade cookies to baby bedding. “We use Instagram to showcase our products and reach a wider audience,” says Ezgi Akincilar, founder of online retailer Antalyadan Iste, which sells food products like honey and canned artichokes. Akincilar estimates that more than half of her revenue comes from customers who discover her through Instagram. “No other platform can replace it,” she says. The ban was imposed by Turkey’s internet regulator on August 2 without explanation. However, it followed criticism from a senior adviser to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who accused Instagram of censoring posts related to the death of Ismail Haniyeh, a Hamas leader. Later, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu cited broader concerns, including “attacks” on Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, unauthorized betting and “sexual posts.” He also accused Instagram of censorship. Instagram's parent company, Meta Platforms Inc., did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Sinem Kocabas, who last year won an entrepreneurship award from state-owned Halkbank, said the ban had virtually halted sales at her company, “Dear Deer Love,” which sells baby products. “Everyone is losing money. Some businesses might even close if this ban is not lifted soon,” Kocabas warned, noting that about 60 percent of her revenue comes from Instagram. The ban comes at a difficult time for Turkish businesses, with domestic demand weakening after the central bank sharply raised its benchmark interest rate from 8.5% to 50% in less than a year to combat inflation. Credit card spending, key for online purchases, has been flat since April, the central bank said, with discretionary spending falling in real terms. The disruption has raised concerns among business leaders. Esra Bezircioglu, chairwoman of the Turkish Women Entrepreneurs Association, warned that the ban could “disrupt communications and lead to customer dissatisfaction,” which could cause “strategic difficulties” for companies. The lifting of the ban remains uncertain. On August 6, Uraloglu spoke of “significant progress” in discussions with Instagram, but did not provide further details. Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc stressed that social networks “must respect the laws of our country.” Fatma Gonca Yurtseven, a survivor of the February 2023 earthquakes in southern Hatay province, expressed deep concern. She is part of a women’s collective that sells local products online under the brand name “Hatay Bohcasi.” “We don’t have any other channels for this business,” Yurtseven said. “Many women make a living from this. We don’t know what to do.” [Information sourced from Bloomberg]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://knews.kathimerini.com.cy/en/news/women-entrepreneurs-hit-hard-by-turkey-s-instagram-shutdown The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos