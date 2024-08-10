The nation has lost confidence in a parliament for the people

LWhen the heart begins to stop, symptoms gradually appear throughout the body. Pain, confusion and fatigue, accompanied by anger and frustration, if left untreated, lead to the inevitable result.

The heart of our democratic society is our electoral system and our elected parliament. They are failing.

Leaving aside any partisan allegiance, it is impossible to claim that Parliament always represents the opinion of the people.

From the absurdity of Brexit, presented as the will of the people, to the landslide electoral victories based on minority opinion (first for Boris Johnson and now for Keir Starmer), our system is nothing more than a pressure valve for expressions of anger and disillusionment.

The incredibly depressing spectacle we have witnessed on our streets in recent days must be seen as a wake-up call for the health of our democracy. Those with strong views across the political spectrum will feel that the only way to make themselves heard is through loud and increasingly confrontational protests.

If the problem is not addressed, democracy will be seriously damaged. For citizens to have confidence in a government of the people, by the people and for the people, we must have an elected parliament that restores confidence in the idea that parliament reflects our society. We cannot continue to stumble over decisions motivated by anger and frustration if we are to avoid a rapid and definitive decline.

John Dillon

Northfield

Isn't it time to boycott?

X (formerly Twitter) and its volatile owner, Elon Musk, have been attracting increasing criticism for some time now. After their recent contribution to the far-right riots, isn't it time for people and the media to stop giving them such visibility?

Several journalists have admitted that they should perhaps stop using X and rely on this source. Many others have already abandoned the platform altogether.

It is time to launch a campaign to boycott X among journalists and the general public.

Tim Sidaway

Abbots Langley

Unvaccinated people are a burden and a risk

For Britons to grow up healthy and fit, wider vaccination against infectious diseases is absolutely necessary.

When I was a baby, polio was a leading cause of death in infants. Since then, great strides have been made in medicine and care to combat this deadly disease.

Why the hell aren't parents taking advantage of these life-saving drugs? It's a mystery to me.

Unvaccinated children are in danger and pose a risk to others through no fault of their own. It seems antisocial to not vaccinate children, but this movement continues to gain popularity.

We will all pay the price in poor health if vaccination rates do not increase. Our health system is already under considerable pressure and is unable to care for people with easily preventable diseases.

Our doctors and maternity practitioners need to encourage new parents to understand the benefits of vaccination versus no protection.

Keith Poole

Basingstoke

Don't be so gullible

It's almost funny… except it happened. A false report suggested that Keir Starmer was going to send recently arrested far-right rioters to prison cells in the Falkland Islands.

To the more sane, it was just another conspiracy article, devoid of any credibility. But it gained popularity when it was shared by Elon Musk, a personality with more than 193 million followers on X (formerly Twitter).

The post was quickly deleted, but many saw it and, it seems, many more believed it. How long are we going to allow social media to spread stories like this?

The world needs to wake up to the damage these platforms are doing, or at least not be so gullible.

Dennis Fitzgerald

Melbourne

Hope for the future

After reading The Independents In my recent editorial, I can only say: bravo, bravo. The optimism expressed gives hope that society will indeed be tolerant and inclusive.

It is encouraging to see that so many people have come out to support their neighbors and those affected by the riots. Raising money for the destroyed stores and businesses shows that good will prevail.

Marilyn Timney

Liss