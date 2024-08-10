Kamala Harris leads Donald Trump in seven key states: poll





Vice President Kamala Harris is narrowly ahead of Republican Donald Trump in all seven key states, according to a new poll.

An Ipsos poll conducted between July 31 and Aug. 7 found the Democratic presidential nominee leading Trump, 42 percent to 40 percent, among registered voters in the swing states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, with less than three months to go until Election Day. The survey did not break out the results for each state.

However, the race remains fair as Harris' lead is within the poll's 3.1 percentage point margin of error.

Recent polls have shown Harris, the first woman of color to top a major party presidential ticket, pulling ahead of Trump.

Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris waits to speak at a campaign rally at the United Auto Workers Local 900 union on August 8, 2024 in Wayne, Michigan. A new poll shows Harris ahead of Trump in all seven key swing states. More Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

She entered the 2024 race on July 21, after President Joe Biden dropped his reelection bid and endorsed her. Biden withdrew after a disastrous debate performance in late June, which amplified concerns about the 81-year-old's age and ability to beat Trump in November.

The Trump and Harris campaigns were contacted by email for comment.

Trump's team has already pointed to a memo from campaign pollster Tony Fabrizio that predicted Harris' lead in the polls would be temporary.

In the memo, Fabrizio said the “Harris honeymoon” would be “a manifestation of the media coverage Harris is receiving.” Democrats and the media “will try to present these polls as evidence that the race has changed,” Fabrizio wrote. “But the fundamentals of the race remain the same.”

The Ipsos survey also found that inflation and immigration remain the most important issues for residents of key states.

More than half (52%) of respondents said inflation was the biggest problem facing the country, while 32% said it was immigration. Political extremism and polarization were considered important by 24% of respondents, followed by crime or gun violence (21%), health care (18%) and the cost or availability of housing (17%).

People in swing states prefer Trump on immigration (45% to Harris' 31%), the economy (42% to 35%) and foreign war and conflict (42% to 33%). However, they are more likely to prefer Harris on health care (39% to Trump's 30%). The poll found that Americans evenly prefer Trump and Harris on issues of political extremism or threats to democracy.

The poll also found that Harris was viewed by most residents of key states as “intelligent,” “moral” and having “earned her position.”

Trump, on the other hand, is more likely to be seen as “weird,” a line of attack Democrats have deployed against Trump and his running mate, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance. Trump is also more likely to be seen as “brave” and “patriotic,” the poll found.

Updated 09/08/24, 10:15 a.m. ET: A change has been made to the title.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/kamala-harris-leading-donald-trump-all-battleground-states-poll-1936925 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos