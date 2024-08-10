New Age | What's behind the riots in England?

A van on fire during riots in Southport, England, on July 30. | Wikimedia Commons

Is there a migration crisis in England? Yes, there is, he says. John WightAnd it's not the migrants' fault

The series of race and anti-migrant riots that have swept across vast deindustrialised areas of England, in the North West, North East, Midlands and Yorkshire, have been unspeakably ugly to watch.

Gangs of masked men attacking hotels occupied by asylum seekers and trying to set them on fire, throwing missiles at thin police lines, burning libraries, attacking businesses owned by blacks and people of colour, giving Nazi salutes and firing salvos at mosques: this is not Germany in 1934 and 1935, this is England in 2024.

There is no doubt that the far right has been emboldened across England by Brexit in 2016. Brexit was never about democracy, it was about identity. It was about who is truly British and who is not. It was about who really belongs in England and who does not. It was about what it really means to be British and what it does not mean.

Millions of poor white working people living in struggling communities in the North and Midlands were convinced that Brexit would solve all their problems. They were bombarded with anti-migrant and xenophobic propaganda by a handful of wealthy white hate preachers and opportunists like Nigel Farage, Jacob Rees Mogg, Boris Johnson etc. and they believed it.

They were lied to.

Used as electoral fodder by the most reactionary section of the British ruling class and political elite, they turned on an enemy they could see in front of them, in their midst, visible to the naked eye. Add to that a healthy dose of base English nationalism and obscurantist tropes about the legacy of Winston Churchill and World War II, and what we are witnessing today is a crisis waiting to be ignited.

That spark came with the horrific knife attack on 23 July at a children’s playground in Southport, just north of Liverpool. The result was the deaths of three young girls and understandable and justified anger in the community and the country. The fact that the alleged attacker turned out to be a 17-year-old second-generation Rwandan migrant only added to the anger already provoked by the belief that the police’s initial refusal to reveal his identity was because he was a Muslim and had arrived on English shores on one of the migrant boats whose existence has been cynically and effectively exploited.

Is there a migration crisis in England? Yes, there is. Is it the migrants' fault? No, it's not.

This migration crisis is the result of decades of Western foreign policy. In other words, we, the West, are destroying and destabilizing countries in the Middle East and North Africa, and the people involved are coming to the West to escape the destruction. These desperate and traumatized people are doing what any of us would do in the same circumstances.

Migrants and asylum seekers are not pets to be given the moralising pretenses so dear to a liberal intelligentsia whose inhabitants have never known a single day of economic insecurity. Their arrival in increasing numbers constitutes a social and economic challenge for working-class communities that have been forced to endure 14 years of brutal and relentless austerity.

That said, the demonization and dehumanization of migrants and Muslims, both lumped into the same racist box, is the work of the devil. The real problem facing all people of good will is a capitalist system that has created a utopia for a few and a dystopia for far too many. The result is that millions of poor, indigenous working class people are afraid of the future and angry about the present. Living in communities crying out for investment and facing underfunded public services, their anger is entirely justified. The problem is that it is directed at the wrong target.

The amplification of cultural differences between different ethnic groups as a divisive issue by the right obscures the dire economic situation shared by all. Asylum seekers housed in hotels are victims of the same neoliberal and colonial system as those who attack them. The result is that the ruling capitalist elite can sleep soundly, knowing that their wealth and power will remain intact.

Poverty is the worst of crimes. Not only does it attack the body, it rapes the spirit. It sows despair and breeds anger. This anger, when directed against its true source, becomes a material force for good. When it is directed against the wrong source, as has been the case in recent difficult weeks in England, it becomes senseless brutality.

The far right has never been better off and it has never been more crucial to learn the lessons of history. The far right has been confronted and defeated on the streets of England before and it is urgent that it be confronted and defeated now. But in doing so, it is imperative that we do not let capitalism and its wealthy and privileged followers get away with it.

Ultimately, they are the servants of this crisis. We are reaping what they have sown.

Consortiumnews.com, August 7. John Wight, author of Gaza Weeps, 2021, writes about politics, culture, sports and everything in between.