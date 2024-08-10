Politics
New Age | What's behind the riots in England?
Is there a migration crisis in England? Yes, there is, he says. John WightAnd it's not the migrants' fault
The series of race and anti-migrant riots that have swept across vast deindustrialised areas of England, in the North West, North East, Midlands and Yorkshire, have been unspeakably ugly to watch.
Gangs of masked men attacking hotels occupied by asylum seekers and trying to set them on fire, throwing missiles at thin police lines, burning libraries, attacking businesses owned by blacks and people of colour, giving Nazi salutes and firing salvos at mosques: this is not Germany in 1934 and 1935, this is England in 2024.
There is no doubt that the far right has been emboldened across England by Brexit in 2016. Brexit was never about democracy, it was about identity. It was about who is truly British and who is not. It was about who really belongs in England and who does not. It was about what it really means to be British and what it does not mean.
Millions of poor white working people living in struggling communities in the North and Midlands were convinced that Brexit would solve all their problems. They were bombarded with anti-migrant and xenophobic propaganda by a handful of wealthy white hate preachers and opportunists like Nigel Farage, Jacob Rees Mogg, Boris Johnson etc. and they believed it.
They were lied to.
Used as electoral fodder by the most reactionary section of the British ruling class and political elite, they turned on an enemy they could see in front of them, in their midst, visible to the naked eye. Add to that a healthy dose of base English nationalism and obscurantist tropes about the legacy of Winston Churchill and World War II, and what we are witnessing today is a crisis waiting to be ignited.
That spark came with the horrific knife attack on 23 July at a children’s playground in Southport, just north of Liverpool. The result was the deaths of three young girls and understandable and justified anger in the community and the country. The fact that the alleged attacker turned out to be a 17-year-old second-generation Rwandan migrant only added to the anger already provoked by the belief that the police’s initial refusal to reveal his identity was because he was a Muslim and had arrived on English shores on one of the migrant boats whose existence has been cynically and effectively exploited.
Is there a migration crisis in England? Yes, there is. Is it the migrants' fault? No, it's not.
This migration crisis is the result of decades of Western foreign policy. In other words, we, the West, are destroying and destabilizing countries in the Middle East and North Africa, and the people involved are coming to the West to escape the destruction. These desperate and traumatized people are doing what any of us would do in the same circumstances.
Migrants and asylum seekers are not pets to be given the moralising pretenses so dear to a liberal intelligentsia whose inhabitants have never known a single day of economic insecurity. Their arrival in increasing numbers constitutes a social and economic challenge for working-class communities that have been forced to endure 14 years of brutal and relentless austerity.
That said, the demonization and dehumanization of migrants and Muslims, both lumped into the same racist box, is the work of the devil. The real problem facing all people of good will is a capitalist system that has created a utopia for a few and a dystopia for far too many. The result is that millions of poor, indigenous working class people are afraid of the future and angry about the present. Living in communities crying out for investment and facing underfunded public services, their anger is entirely justified. The problem is that it is directed at the wrong target.
The amplification of cultural differences between different ethnic groups as a divisive issue by the right obscures the dire economic situation shared by all. Asylum seekers housed in hotels are victims of the same neoliberal and colonial system as those who attack them. The result is that the ruling capitalist elite can sleep soundly, knowing that their wealth and power will remain intact.
Poverty is the worst of crimes. Not only does it attack the body, it rapes the spirit. It sows despair and breeds anger. This anger, when directed against its true source, becomes a material force for good. When it is directed against the wrong source, as has been the case in recent difficult weeks in England, it becomes senseless brutality.
The far right has never been better off and it has never been more crucial to learn the lessons of history. The far right has been confronted and defeated on the streets of England before and it is urgent that it be confronted and defeated now. But in doing so, it is imperative that we do not let capitalism and its wealthy and privileged followers get away with it.
Ultimately, they are the servants of this crisis. We are reaping what they have sown.
Consortiumnews.com, August 7. John Wight, author of Gaza Weeps, 2021, writes about politics, culture, sports and everything in between.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.newagebd.net/post/opinion/242121/what-is-behind-englands-riots
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- New Age | What's behind the riots in England?
- Harris blasts Trump, calls him “lazy” while duplicating Brown's helicopter story
- Donald Trump's plane makes emergency landing in Montana
- PM vows to promote Pakistan-Turkey trade ties
- Vacancy: Physiotherapist, Women's Cricket – Edgbaston
- 5.3 magnitude quake hits Tokyo after Japan issues major quake warning
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates wrestler Aman Sehrawat
- Olympics-Table Tennis-China's Ma Writes Name in History with Perfect Olympic Finish | WTAQ News Talk | 97.5 FM 1360 AM
- Possible rabies exposure at puppy adoption event in Englewood: CDPHE
- Imran Khan, wife Bushra Bibis' remand extended by 11 days in Toshakhana corruption case
- Controversy surrounding Holland Patent Field Hockey Coaching continues | Sports
- Life in the Trump Family: An Interview with Fred Trump III | BBC Americast