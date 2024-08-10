Kamala Harris Took Ride on Trump's Gold Plane in 1994, Book Says





Kamala Harris flew on a gold jet owned by Donald Trump in 1994, according to a biography of the vice president and a recent interview with former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown.

According to the 2021 book “Kamala’s Way,” Harris traveled from Boston to New York on Trump’s plane while in a relationship with Willie Brown, then the Speaker of the California State Assembly.

At the time, Harris was an assistant district attorney in Alameda. While in Boston with Brown, the speaker received a call from Trump, then a billionaire real estate developer, who wanted to discuss a possible hotel in Los Angeles.

Trump sent his plane to Boston, and with Harris at his side, Brown flew to New York on the jet, which contained “notes left for Trump by his then-wife, Marla Maples,” according to the book. Brown wrote in 2013 that the plane included a “room full of paintings that you would normally find in a museum.”

Brown told Politico in a recent interview that Harris did not attend his meeting with Trump, but that Brown and Harris did take a photo on Trump's plane.

“I have the picture,” Brown told the outlet. Trump later donated $5,000 to Harris’ 2011 campaign for California attorney general.

Representatives for Trump, Harris, and Brown did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment.

The story came to light again after Trump claimed at a news conference Thursday that Brown had told him “terrible things about him” and that he had previously been caught making an emergency helicopter landing with Brown.

Brown denied both allegations in an interview with the San Francisco Chronicle on Thursday, saying he “wouldn't say anything bad about any woman” to Trump and that he had never flown in a helicopter with the former president.

Trump may have confused Willie Brown with former California Governor Jerry Brown.

In 2018, Trump, Gov. Brown and then-Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom toured the California wildfires aboard a helicopter, though representatives for both men told NBC News there was no emergency landing or discussion of Harris aboard the flight.

