PM Modi to visit landslide-hit Wayanad today as Kerala seeks Rs 2,000 crore aid | Wayanad landslide | Mundakkai





Wayanad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Wayanad on Saturday to assess the aftermath of the recent devastating landslides that have left at least 226 people dead and many missing. The prime minister's visit comes amid ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts in the disaster-hit region. Officials confirmed that Prime Minister Modi will arrive in Kannur around 11 am before heading to Wayanad for an aerial inspection of the affected areas. After the inspection, he will visit a relief camp and a hospital where he will interact with survivors and those injured in the landslide. The ongoing search and rescue operations will be suspended during the prime minister's visit on Saturday, and will resume on Sunday. Rescue teams have so far recovered 197 body parts and 78 people remain hospitalized. Prime Minister Modi is expected to chair a detailed review meeting with officials to discuss ongoing relief efforts and future rehabilitation strategies for the disaster-hit areas. Kerala seeks Rs 2,000 crore aid

A day before Modi's visit, the Kerala government's cabinet subcommittee met a central team led by Rajeev Kumar, joint secretary of the home ministry, to discuss the scale of the disaster. The Kerala government has sought Rs 2,000 crore for rehabilitation and relief efforts in the region, citing significant losses in residential areas, agriculture and infrastructure. The central team acknowledged the massive impact of the disaster and said a detailed study would be required. The state government has initiated plans to rehabilitate people displaced by the landslides in 125 houses, including government premises, that have been identified for the purpose. The clean-up work in the affected areas is expected to last around 90 days. Meanwhile, 23 relief camps continue to function in Wayanad, sheltering over 2,200 people. Rahul Gandhi calls for declaration of national disaster

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, welcomed Prime Minister Modi's decision to visit Wayanad, expressing hope that the prime minister would declare the disaster a national emergency after witnessing the devastation with his own eyes. Gandhi, who earlier represented Wayanad in the Lok Sabha, stressed the need for comprehensive aid and support for the region. “Thank you Modi ji for visiting Wayanad to witness this terrible tragedy personally. It is a good decision,” Gandhi said in a message on X. “I am confident that once the Prime Minister sees the scale of the devastation with his own eyes, he will declare it a national disaster,” the former Congress leader said.

