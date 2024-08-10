Harris erases Trump's lead on economy, CNBC/Generation Lab poll finds





US Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump.

Brendan McDermid | Elizabeth Frantz | Reuters

Young Americans don't appear to hold Vice President Kamala Harris responsible for what many of them see as a deterioration in the U.S. economy under the Biden-Harris administration, according to a new poll from CNBC and Generation Lab.

The latest quarterly Youth & Money survey, conducted after Biden dropped out of the race in July, found that 69% of Americans ages 18 to 34 believe the economy is getting worse under President Joe Biden.

But they also believe the candidate best able to improve the economy is de facto Democratic nominee Harris, not Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump.

Harris was seen as the best candidate for the economy by 41% of respondents, while 40% chose Trump, while 19% said the economy would be better off under someone else, such as third-party candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The results represent a seven-point swing in favor of Democrats on the economy since CNBC asked the same question in May’s Youth & Money Survey. At the time, only 34% of respondents thought Biden, then the likely Democratic nominee, was the best candidate to revive the economy, with 40% choosing Trump and 25% choosing Kennedy.

The shift in support for Harris is even more pronounced among respondents overall. If the presidential election were held today, the latest poll would have found Harris with a 12-point lead over Trump among young Americans, 46 percent to 34 percent, while 21 percent said they would vote for either Kennedy or another candidate.

Three months ago, the same poll found Trump and Biden tied, with 36% for Biden and 35% for Trump, and 29% planning to vote for Kennedy.

This increase in support for Harris today is all the more notable given the importance of the economy in the voting choices of young Americans.

Read more political reporting on CNBC

According to data from CNBC’s new survey, “the economy and cost of living” were cited more than any other issue when respondents were asked what would influence their decision to vote for whom, with 66% of respondents listing it among their top three issues. In second place, at 34%, was “access to abortion and reproductive rights,” followed by “gun violence/control” at 26%.

However, these results also contain warning signs for Harris and the Democratic Party.

To win the White House, Harris will likely need to do even better with young people in November than her current 12-point lead in the CNBC and Generation Lab survey.

'Bidenomics' may not be a hindrance to Harris

With less than 90 days until Election Day on November 5, these new results could have significant implications for a presidential election that was altered by Biden's decision to withdraw.

As pollsters race to gather data on how Harris' candidacy changes the race, one of the biggest unanswered questions for both parties is whether Americans will take their well-documented frustration with Biden, after years of high inflation and high interest rates, directly to Harris.

These results suggest that the political influence of “Bidenomics” has not yet rubbed off on Harris, at least not among younger people.

In 2020, for example, Biden won the vote among voters aged 18 to 29 by a margin of 24 percentage points, with 59% of the vote to Trump's 35%.

And while young people have long been a crucial constituency for Democratic candidates, this year, depending on which states Kennedy appears in, the embattled anti-vaccine independent may still be able to squeeze enough votes from Harris to narrow her overall margins.

Voter turnout is also a concern for Democrats. The 18-34 age group makes up about a quarter of the total U.S. population, or about 76 million people, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. In the last presidential election in 2020, 57% of that age group turned out to vote.

In this survey, 77% of respondents said they would definitely or probably vote. But in past elections, the number of people who say they intend to vote has typically been much higher than the number who actually vote.

The economy remains an unknown

Finally, as is always the case in an election, the economy itself could either hurt or help Harris, depending on which direction she goes.

For example, this poll was conducted between July 22 and 29, before the latest jobs report showed a contraction, sparking renewed fears of an economic recession.

The move was also made before the August 5 market crash, triggered in part by concerns over the weak jobs report.

Meanwhile, most polls that sample all adults, not just younger ones, still show Trump maintaining his advantage when it comes to which candidate voters trust most to improve the economy.

Between now and November, any further bad economic news could push voters to blame Harris—who has yet to fully articulate an economic agenda distinct from Biden’s—and return to the perceived safety of Trump’s familiar economic agenda.

The survey polled 1,043 adults aged 18 to 34, with a margin of error of 3.0%.

Don't miss this information from CNBC PRO

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/08/09/harris-erases-trumps-lead-economy-new-cnbc-generation-lab-survey.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos