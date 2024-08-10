



Balikpapan – The capital of the archipelago (IKN) will be the focus of national attention during the commemoration of the 79th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Indonesia. A total of 506 regional leaders from all over Indonesia expressed their willingness to attend and take part in this important ceremony. It is known that 33 governors, 215 regents and 58 mayors have confirmed their attendance. However, this number is expected to increase further as the big day approaches. Acting East Kalimantan Governor Akmal Malik stressed that regional leaders who cannot attend the meeting must provide a logical reason for their absence. In addition to attending the independence ceremony, regional leaders will also participate in a coordination meeting chaired directly by President Joko Widodo at Garuda Palace, IKN. The President invited 38 governors, 416 regents, and 98 mayors to attend this important meeting. “The governors will be transported by bus to IKN on Monday, August 12, 2024. They will spend the night at Swissotel Nusantara in IKN and are expected to arrive at 15:00 WITA,” he said after the preparatory coordination meeting chaired by IKN Minister of Home Affairs Tito Karnavian. Meanwhile, the regents and mayors will depart for IKN on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, with a meeting point at Batakan Stadium, Balikpapan, at 06:00 WITA. A total of 13 buses with a capacity of 40 seats will take them to IKN. Regional leaders must bring their own necessary equipment for this event. Helpers and escorts, including the documentation team, are only allowed to accompany them to the Batakan Stadium and are not allowed to accompany them to the IKN. To wait, the Batakan Hajj Dormitory has been prepared as a stopping place. Later in each bus, various snacks and drinks typical of MSMEs in East Kalimantan will be provided, as well as other MSME products will be available at the Batakan Haji Dormitory for participants to purchase. Home Affairs Minister Tito Karnavian appreciated the preparations made by East Kalimantan to make the inaugural meeting of regional leaders from all over Indonesia a success at IKN. Tito hopes that all regions can fully understand and participate in this event. While spending the night in Balikpapan, regional leaders from all over Indonesia will stay in prepared star hotels, including Novotel Hotel, Grand Tjokro Hotel and Platinum Hotel, which offer more than 500 rooms per day. This preparation ensures the comfort of all regional guests present. (expert) Source: Media Mitra Diskominfo Kaltim

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kaltimprov.go.id/detailberita/ratusan-kepala-daerah-konfirmasi-siap-ramaikan-hut-ke-79-ri-di-ikn The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos