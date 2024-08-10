PM Modi calls Neeraj Chopra to congratulate him on Paris 2024 silver medal, hails his performance despite injury





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra to congratulate him on winning the silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Modi also inquired about his injury and told Neeraj that he should put aside thoughts of gold medals as he himself is the country's biggest gold medallist. Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Chopra clinched India's fifth medal and the only silver at the 2024 Paris Games on August 8 by clinching silver with a throw of 89.45 metres, placing only behind Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who set an Olympic record with a throw of 92.97 metres. During the call, Modi congratulated Neeraj Chopra for making the nation proud, while Chopra expressed some regret over not being able to win another gold medal at the Olympics and not being able to excel due to his injuries. In response, the Prime Minister praised Chopra's dedication, saying, “You have done your best despite the injuries and we are proud of you. This silver medal is a triumph for us.” ALSO ON ABP Live | Paris Games 2024: Indian viewers' heart rate soared during this Neeraj Chopra javelin throw, data shows Watch the video here: #WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and congratulated him on his silver medal. He also inquired about his injury and praised his mother for her sportsmanship.#Paris2024 #OlympicGamesParis2024 pic.twitter.com/DvVEMcNbPQ -ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2024 Hours earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi had taken to X (formerly Twitter) to express his admiration for the Haryana native and said, “Neeraj Chopra is excellence personified! He has demonstrated his brilliance time and again. India is delighted that he is back with yet another Olympic success.” Neeraj Chopra is the epitome of excellence! He has proven his talent time and again. India is delighted that he is back with yet another Olympic success. Congratulations to him for winning the silver medal. He will continue to motivate countless aspiring athletes to follow their dreams… pic.twitter.com/XIjfeDDSeb -Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 8, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.abplive.com/sports/olympics/pm-modi-phone-call-neeraj-chopra-javelin-congratulate-paris-olympics-2024-silver-medal-video-1709091 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos