Indonesian President Joko Widodo Invites Suhardiman Amby to Jakarta





KUANSING – Kuantan Singingi Regent Dr. H. Suhardiman Amby, Ak, MM attended the invitation of the President of the Republic of Indonesia (RI) Joko Widodo at the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Award Ceremony held at the Krakatau Grand Ballroom, Taman Mini Indonesia Indah. (TMII) East Jakarta, Thursday (08/08/2024). The CSU award ceremony was themed “A Decade of the JKN-KIS Program for the Country as a Tangible Manifestation of the Regional Government’s Commitment to Ensuring the Health Protection of the Indonesian People.” Apart from the Regent of Kuantan Singingi, this award ceremony was also attended by various senior officials from the state, districts and cities from all over Indonesia. President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo through Vice President of RI-H. Ma'ruf Amin explained the importance of the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) program for people throughout Indonesia. For this reason, he called on the heads of each regency/city government throughout Indonesia to always provide their full support in implementing the (CSU) program for access to health services. Kuansing Regent Suhardiman Amby felt grateful to be chosen to receive this award for his dedication to solving the fundamental problems, namely health insurance. He also did not forget to express his gratitude for the support of the community and all stakeholders, which made the UHC program possible in Kuansing. “Thank God, we have received appreciation from the central government today for its commitment in implementing the UHC program. In line with what the central government has planned to provide free health services to the community,” the Kuansing regent said. In addition, the regent also said that the Kuansing regency government, through the health department, regional hospital, community health center and health institutions, has improved various health support facilities. “We have made improvements in health services to support the CSU program by accrediting community health centers and regional hospitals, adding ambulances for the delivery program (Jamela) and PSC 119, as well as providing dialysis medical equipment and VVIP inpatient rooms in regional hospitals,” he explained. (RA)

