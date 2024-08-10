Trump says he crashed in emergency helicopter landing with former San Francisco mayor, who says it never happened





Former President Donald Trump told reporters Thursday that he was involved in an emergency helicopter landing with former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown.

Asked by a reporter about Vice President Kamala Harris' prior relationship with Brown and whether it helped her career trajectory, Trump said he knew Brown very well and told a story about the alleged helicopter incident.

“I know Willie Brown very well. In fact, I went down in a helicopter with him. We thought that might be the end. We were in a helicopter going somewhere together, and there was an emergency landing,” Trump told reporters gathered at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida for his first news conference since announcing his Democratic ticket.

It wasn't a pleasant landing, and Willie was a little worried. So I know him, I know him pretty well. I mean, I haven't seen him in years, Trump continued.

Brown, however, dismissed Trump's account as patently false in a phone call later Thursday with CNN, saying, “I've never been in a helicopter with him in my life.”

“He’s doing his best to find a way to degrade Kamala,” the former mayor also said of Trump and his Democratic presidential rival. “There’s no reason for his name to be mentioned anywhere near his lies, period.”

Asked about Brown's rebuttal of the former president's account, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung would only say: Slick Willie!

Brown reiterated Friday that he never flew in a helicopter with Trump, telling CNN's John Berman he had no idea what Trump was talking about.

That never happened, period, Brown said. And I think my memory is probably better than his.

A senior Trump campaign adviser pointed CNN to a New York Times report Friday that Trump had already told the story in his 2023 book, Letters to Trump, which featured correspondence between him and Brown.

The Times reported Thursday that the former president apparently confused Willie Brown with former California Gov. Jerry Brown, with whom he toured wildfire damage by helicopter in November 2018.

A spokesperson for Jerry Brown told the Times that there was no emergency landing and that no discussions took place about Kamala Harris.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who also visited the 2018 wildfires as governor-elect, said of Trump's account, “I call it complete bullshit,” according to the Times.

“I was in a helicopter with Jerry Brown and Trump, and it didn’t crash,” Newsom told the Times, saying Trump had repeatedly raised the possibility of a crash.

Trump reiterated his argument Friday, saying he did not confuse the former San Francisco mayor with the former California governor. For one thing, it was New Jersey, not California, and it was Willie Brown, not former Gov. Jerry Brown, Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

Trump did not provide further details about the alleged meeting.

Right-wing media figures have previously smeared Harrisa's mistress for her prior relationship with Brown, although that relationship took place after Brown separated from his wife and is no secret among other attacks.

At his press conference on Thursday, Trump claimed that Willie Brown was not a fan of Harris and had said terrible things about him.

Asked about the allegations, Brown told CNN: “No. Why would I? Leave me alone, please.”

Brown added Friday of Harris: “You have to know that she has served California extremely well. She beat a sitting district attorney in this city because people liked her and she performed extremely well.”

This story has been updated with additional details.

CNN's Tori B. Powell, Alayna Treene and Kate Sullivan contributed to this report.

