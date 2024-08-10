Diplomat hails China's vital role in Africa – World

This photo taken on Sept. 11, 2023 shows the construction site of the Central Business District (CBD) project built by China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) in the New Administrative Capital, east of Cairo, Egypt. [Photo/Xinhua]



China should play a bigger role in helping Africa's industrialization efforts as the country continues to make progress that will benefit all, including African people, especially in cutting-edge technologies, a senior Egyptian diplomat has said.

Maged Refaat Aboulmagd



“China has the capacity, energy and brainpower to help boost industrialization in Africa,” Maged Refaat Aboulmagd, ambassador and member of the Egyptian Council for Foreign Affairs, told China Daily.

He welcomed the three proposals made by President Xi Jinping at the China-Africa leaders' dialogue last year to support Africa's industrialization, agricultural modernization and talent development.

The proposals highlight China's efforts to help Africa develop its manufacturing sector, encourage Chinese companies to increase agricultural investment in Africa, and help train 10,000 technicians with both Chinese language skills and vocational skills for Africa, among others.

Aboulmagd said the talent training program is of great help in improving the skills of African workers to produce more value-added products and create more profits, as most of Africa's exports are raw materials and unprocessed food products.

Speaking about future China-Africa cooperation, Aboulmagd suggested that the two sides explore more cooperation in telecommunications, industrial investment and financial technology on the basis of mutual understanding and respect.

He also stressed the importance of building bridges to facilitate understanding between Chinese and African people through education and cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

As the 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation summit is set to be held in Beijing next month, the Egyptian diplomat said he believes it will be a good platform for China and Africa to realize their visions of cooperation.

Aboulmagd also hailed China's growing role in promoting global governance reform and development through a series of major initiatives, saying the international community welcomes more Chinese wisdom and solutions to build a peaceful and prosperous world.

He said the world today is very different from what it was when he became a diplomat at the Egyptian Foreign Ministry in 1988, with challenges in all areas, including politics, economy, environment and health care.

“All these challenges require us to work together,” he said in a recent interview, stressing that the fact that all economies are closely linked makes it important for all countries to find solutions together despite their differences.

Aboulmagd, who has held posts in Belgium, Bahrain, Russia and Nigeria, as well as at the Permanent Mission of Egypt to the United Nations, said he believes in global governance within the UN system.

“The United Nations system may have its flaws, but it provides an excellent platform for interacting with each other, for talking to each other, for exchanging views and for finding solutions,” he said.

Aboulmagd said BRICS, a grouping of large emerging economies of which China is a founding member, is a good example of what China has done to encourage like-minded countries to work together. “If we move forward together, we will have a bigger and more significant weight in the world. So I think it is very commendable,” he said.

With Egypt joining this year, the BRICS now represent about 46% of the world's population and generate more than a quarter of global GDP, according to World Bank figures. In late May, Malaysia announced that it had sent an application to Russia, which is chairing the group this year, to join the BRICS.

Aboulmagd said China's mediation efforts to help achieve lasting peace and stability in the Middle East are another example of the country's new role in the world.

“I think China should continue on this path,” he added.