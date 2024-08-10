Why a billionaire financier went to war over Britain's rarest newt





At the time of Brexit, some hoped that leaving the EU might lead to a relaxation of these laws, but so far, nothing has happened. Strict planning regulations and rigorous ecological studies remain in place. One development that has made life easier for builders, however, is the introduction of district permits. Instead of having to complete third-party studies before applying to Natural England, district permits are held by local planning authorities rather than individual developers, meaning, as their website says, no surveys, reduced timescales and no unexpected costs. Natural England, for its part, argues that sustainable development and nature restoration must go hand in hand. Housing and nature are not competing interests, says Mike Burke, the organization's program director for sustainable development, citing district-level licensing as an approach that benefits both developers and communities. We strive to find solutions that work for both people and nature, working in partnership with developers and planning authorities to support the construction of new homes and help them comply with environmental legislation. When it comes to great crested newts, of which there are an estimated 400,000 in the UK, the rules are clear. They are the largest and rarest of their species in the country, measuring up to 17cm long, and it is illegal to deliberately kill, injure or capture them, or damage their breeding sites and homes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2024/08/09/stephen-schwarzman-newts-planning-permission-mansion/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos