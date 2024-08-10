Joe Rogan says he didn't endorse Robert Kennedy Jr. – but Donald Trump is angered by his praise for his independent rival





Joe Rogan attempted to clarify his glowing comments about Robert Kennedy Jr. this week, suggesting the podcast host supported the independent candidate's presidential bid.

“For the record, this is not an endorsement. I’m saying I like RFKjr as a person, and I really appreciate the way he discusses things with civility and intelligence. I think we could use more of that in this world,” Rogan posted on X today, amid backlash to his earlier comments. “He’s the only one that makes sense to me,” Rogan said in a clip that went viral on social media. “He doesn’t attack people. He attacks actions and ideas, but he’s much more reasonable and intelligent.”

His praise for RFK Jr. didn't sit well with Donald Trump, who wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social: “It will be interesting to see how much Joe Rogan gets booed the next time he steps into the UFC ring??? MAGA2024.”

In his message today, Rogan also sought to temper his earlier comments by offering words of praise for the former president.

“I also think Trump raising his fist and saying ‘fight!’ after being hit by a bullet is one of the most American things ever,” Rogan wrote. “I’m not the type of person you go to for political information.” He recommends people look to comedian Dave Smith.

For the record, this is not an endorsement. I'm just saying that I like RFKjr as a person and really appreciate the way he discusses things with civility and intelligence. I think we could use more of that in this world.

I also think of Trump raising his fist and saying https://t.co/pzkHe9SKVS

— Joe Rogan (@joerogan) August 9, 2024

But Smith was angered by the backlash against Rogan. “Trump supporters have a lot of guts to get upset because Joe Rogan said nice things about RFK,” he wrote, before criticizing Trump for COVID-related lockdowns.

“I don't support Bobby Kennedy (nor does Joe), but he can support whoever he wants and if people who vote for the President's speed of lockdown have a problem, maybe they should consider the possibility that their guy is less horrible in some ways,” he wrote.

Trump supporters really have guts to get upset because @joerogan said nice things about RFK.

In the greatest assault on liberty in modern US history, Trump praised lockdowns, demonized countries that didn't, and still brags about vaccine bullshit.

Rogan, on the

— Dave Smith (@ComicDaveSmith) August 9, 2024

Kennedy, meanwhile, thanked Rogan “for always putting content first.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/2024/08/joe-rogan-trump-robert-kennedy-jr-1236036148/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos