Imran Khan says he could be pushed to commit murder if teacher raises hand on his daughter, recalls being whipped at school | Bollywood News





Imran Khan, the actor who gave it all up to focus on his mental health, has been very active on social media in the last few years. He shares stories from his life away from the media spotlight, which revolves around raising his daughter, Imara. During an appearance on YouTube channel We Are Yuvaa, Imran spoke about the many facets of parenting and how he is horrified at the thought of teachers using corporal punishment on children. He also said that today, if he had to act out a violent scene in a film, he would “think twice”.

When asked if films can do without scenes of sexual violence, Imran said, “Today, I would definitely think twice before acting in a scene like that.” When asked if becoming a parent has influenced his outlook, Imran added, “Becoming a parent, you definitely start thinking about these things. You start thinking about how a communication or a message could reach a child. Today, I ask myself, ‘What if my daughter were watching this scene, how would I feel?’ If I were acting in a scene with someone, two guys having ‘boy talk’ or a scene with a female co-star… how would my daughter feel watching that interaction? And I hope and want it to be something that I am not ashamed of.”

Imran separated from his wife Avantika Malik in 2019 after eight years of marriage. The couple have a daughter named Imara. Imran recalls the struggles he faced in fitting into the Indian education system and how things have changed for his daughter’s generation. He said: “I went to many schools. I started at Bombay Scottish in Bombay. At that time, they thought all behaviour could be corrected by caning. So, you wear the wrong colour socks to school? You get caned! You forgot to bring a book to school? You get caned! You didn’t do your homework? Guess what? More caning! The regularity with which the teachers beat us was really starting to wear on me.”

The former actor went on to say that he wouldn't tolerate a teacher physically assaulting his daughter. He said: “Looking back on it now, I was an eight or nine-year-old kid. Younger than my own daughter. And if I imagined a teacher today raising their hand and hitting my daughter, I would see red. I would be led to commit murder, to see someone assault my daughter in that way. So, yeah, I couldn't handle the school system.”

Imran has championed mental health on social media and said in the interview that becoming a parent has pushed him to take care of himself. “For me, it was hugely driven by wanting to be the best parent I can be. I felt like I wanted to be the best father I can be. I want that… and to do that, I have to be strong and capable within myself. If I’m not strong and healthy, I can’t be there for my child in all the ways that I want to be. I’ve been an actor for many years, and I’m privileged and blessed to be financially secure today and not have to worry about paying rent. Now, my main role is to be the best father I can be. That’s what I’ve been doing for the last few years,” he said.

When asked to share the best parenting advice he ever received, he said, “The best parenting advice I’ve ever received, and I try to instill in myself, is that we tend to think of children as less than humans. We think that because they’re small, they don’t understand anything. Sometimes you’ll go up to a child and say, ‘Oh, you’re such a sweet, cuddly child.’ (They’ll say,) ‘I don’t want you to pinch my cheeks, man, who are you?’ You know, people don’t respect children’s autonomy. You don’t know that uncle who says, ‘Go hug him, why don’t you?’ So yeah, treat a child like you would any other human being.”

Imran said that he is currently actively looking for acting offers and would definitely like to direct one day.

