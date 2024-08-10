Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari blame judiciary for revival of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's party – ThePrint – PTIFeed





Islamabad, Aug 9 (PTI) Former Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday lashed out at the top judiciary for resurrecting jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party through a decision on its iconic election symbol, the cricket bat.

The Supreme Court, in a controversial judgment, upheld the verdict of the Election Commission of Pakistan that had confiscated the election symbol of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insafs just ahead of the February 8 general elections due to its failure to conduct intra-party elections in accordance with its laws.

In a speech in the National Assembly, Bilawal said the verdict helped the PTI rally support by banking on the sympathy vote. The verdict revived a dead political party, after which it started mobilising, he said.

The 35-year-old scion of the powerful Bhutto-Zardari family added that the decision had political implications and benefited the PTI ahead of the February 8 general elections.

He also alleged that the judiciary was responsible for the current crises over allocation of reserved seats following another Supreme Court judgment which declared the PTI a legitimate political party to accommodate independent candidates and also get a share in reserved seats.

No member of this House is responsible for the current crisis in the country. Only the Supreme Court was and is the cause of the crisis, said Bilawal, who is also the chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party.

Bilawal, 35, also highlighted the July 12 verdict, when the Supreme Court paved the way for the PTI to bring independents into its fold and increase its strength in parliament.

They distributed the verdict and seats (to the PTI) like candies, he said. He lamented that the PTI did not even ask for it. They did not even ask for it and the law and the Constitution did not even allow it. He also maintained that the country's judiciary was constantly interfering in politics. The history of the judiciary is in front of everyone, he said, adding that his party had to fight for justice on behalf of its martyred leaders including Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto.

Highlighting the political situation in Bangladesh, Bilawal said the Pakistani people were closely monitoring the situation following the anti-government protest that prompted its Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign.

He urged the government to pay attention to the problems of people who are going through economic crisis. PTI SH GSP AKJ GSP

