Donald Trump Attacked Joe Rogan Over Podcaster's Praise of RFK Jr.





Joe Rogan wants you to know that calling Robert Kennedy Jr. the “only” presidential candidate who “makes sense” was not an endorsement.

It appeared Rogan was endorsing the independent presidential candidate, who had little chance of winning the presidency, when, during an episode of his podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience,” he called Kennedy Jr. a “legit” person and described himself as a “fan.”

During a discussion with guest Bob Gymlan about a hypothetical debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, Rogan said politicians “manipulate you, manipulate you, push narratives,” adding, “The only one who doesn't do that is Robert F Kennedy Jr.”

Kennedy Jr. acknowledged Rogan's praise in a post on X, writing, “From one 'legit' guy to another, thank you @JoeRogan for always putting content first.”

But on Friday, Rogan backtracked after facing a meltdown from MAGA fans and direct attacks from Donald Trump himself.

“For the record, this is not an endorsement,” Rogan said in a post on X about a video of him praising Kennedy Jr. “I’m saying I like RFKjr as a person, and I really appreciate the way he discusses things with civility and intelligence. I think we could use more of that in this world.”

Rogan added: “I also think Trump raising his fist and saying 'fight!' after being shot is one of the most American things ever. I'm not the type of person to ask for political information.”

But its publication came too late and too little to appease Trump and his allies, who have continued to attack the podcaster online.

“It will be interesting to see how OILED Joe Rogan is the next time he steps into the UFC ring??? MAGA2024,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social shortly after Rogan publicly expressed his support for Kennedy.

On Rogan's post, Trump allies continued to insult Rogan's intelligence and trustworthiness. Some suggested that the only way Rogan could redeem himself would be to host Trump for an interview on his wildly popular podcast.

“It seems like you just realized that most of your listeners are Trump supporters,” one user wrote in response to Rogan walking back his comments about Kennedy Jr. “Maybe you should support them as much as they support you.”

Rogan and Trump share common demographic characteristics

During a 2022 appearance on Lex Fridman's podcast, Rogan said he had repeatedly declined Trump's requests to appear on his show and indicated that he was “not a Trump supporter in any way, shape, or form,” adding, “I'm not interested in helping him.”

According to a YouGov poll, Rogan's audience is 81% male, with over 56% of listeners under the age of 35, a key demographic for Trump in the upcoming election. While Rogan has sometimes been portrayed as a conservative figure due to his controversial statements on COVID-19 and his support for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, he has not officially endorsed any candidate in the 2024 presidential election.

Mike Madrid, a Republican political consultant, told The New York Times that Rogan's support for Kennedy Jr. “comes directly from Trump's base.” While Kennedy Jr. has viewed his campaign as a “spoiler” for Biden and Trump, political consultant James Carville predicted that his candidacy would hurt Trump's campaign more than the Democratic ticket.

In July, it briefly appeared that Kennedy Jr. would drop out of the race and support Trump himself. However, a potential deal between the two, in which Kennedy Jr. would get a cabinet position in exchange for his support, fell through.

Attacks from Trump allies have recently prompted other conservative figures to back away from criticizing the former president.

Kyle Rittenhouse, who became a conservative darling after being acquitted of killing two men during civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in 2021, said last week that Trump “has bad advisers, which makes him bad on the Second Amendment,” the BBC reported.

“If you can’t be completely uncompromising on the Second Amendment, I’m not voting for you,” Rittenhouse said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, adding: “I stand by my decision and I have no right to turn it back.”

Within 12 hours, after a barrage of pointed attacks from Trump supporters, the BBC reported that Rittenhouse had reversed course, writing in a separate article that he had had “a series of productive conversations with members of the Trump team and I am confident he will be the strong ally gun owners need to defend our Second Amendment rights.”

Representatives for Kennedy, Trump, and Rogan did not immediately respond to Business Insider's requests for comment.

