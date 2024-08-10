Politics
Threat to Keir Starmer persists as riots expose social divisions in UK BNN Bloomberg
(Bloomberg) — A wave of riots in the United Kingdom that led to hundreds of arrests over the past two weeks appears to have subsided, but for Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s new government, the threat remains.
Government and law enforcement officials are especially concerned about the risk of further violence this weekend, after Britain witnessed its worst unrest in more than a decade over the past two weeks. Starmer’s advisers do not believe they are out of the woods yet, stressing that their priority is to ensure that the riots do not resume.
But even if the next two days pass in relative calm, the prime minister’s team acknowledges that recent conflicts have exposed deep-seated grievances and challenges that the new government must address. These include reducing immigration, restoring prosperity to deprived areas and tackling the threat posed by online disinformation, racism and incitement to violence. Starmer’s advisers privately acknowledge that the argument they will have to make is complex, nuanced and uncomfortable for some in the ruling Labour Party.
According to Sunder Katwala, director of the British Future think tank, the prime minister should deliver a speech to the nation after the unrest. Starmer should say what needs to be done to improve the situation in Britain.
The unrest began with the murder of three girls in Southport, northwest England, on July 29, combined with online posts falsely claiming the suspect was a Muslim migrant. Since then, attacks on police officers, mosques and hotels housing asylum seekers have led to some 500 arrests.
An expected new outbreak of violence did not materialize Wednesday, when thousands of anti-racist counter-protesters and a heavy police presence neutralized expected far-right unrest outside immigration facilities. But police and government officials see the return of the English football season on Saturday as an unpredictable factor that could prove either a distraction or a vehicle for hooliganism. Thousands of officers will be on duty this weekend, London's Metropolitan Police said.
Starmer has focused on restoring calm by insisting on real consequences for those involved in the unrest. He has ensured that courts and prosecutors deal swiftly with those who have engaged in both physical violence and online incitement.
The guilty are already being convicted, something the prime minister stressed in a group interview on Friday. It reminds everyone that whether you are directly involved or remotely involved, you are guilty and you will be brought to justice if you have broken the law, Starmer said.
But the prime minister also knows that attention will soon turn to the difficult social questions posed by the wave of racist crime.
Starmer, a former attorney general, views the rioters as racist thugs with no legitimate grievances, according to sources familiar with his thinking. He also believes he has taken charge of a country whose social fabric is frayed by underlying political problems ranging from deprivation, anti-social behaviour and crime to record immigration rates, failing public services and communities that feel ignored.
This combination of factors helped fuel Britain's divorce from the European Union but remains unresolved, despite concerns about so-called left-behind cities being highlighted by politicians including former Conservative prime ministers Theresa May and Boris Johnson, former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and Brexit architect Nigel Farage.
Addressing these challenges is at the heart of Starmer’s campaign promises of change and renewal. His strategists see it as crucial to retaining control of the swing voters who put him in power and preventing a rise of the populist right, evident in other Western countries, the seeds of which were evident in the 14% of the national vote won by Farage’s Reform UK party.
Yet producing effective policies to stop irregular migrants entering Britain by boat, fix the country’s ailing national health system, tackle crime and expand economic opportunity across the country would be hard enough, even if Chancellor Rachel Reeves were not preparing a budget of tax rises and spending cuts that would be forced upon her by an unenviable fiscal outlook.
Labour advisers explicitly blame the national malaise on the failure of Conservative governments in recent years to deliver on promises to improve economic opportunities across the country and stop asylum-seeker boats from France. They are aware that failure to deliver on these promises could further inflame tensions.
Yet Starmer’s strategists see political opportunity in succeeding where his opponents have failed. Stronger borders and a functioning judiciary and health system would allow the prime minister to dominate the centre while his conservative and reformist critics move further right, one said. They suggested that Farage had misjudged the public mood by promoting conspiracy theories in recent weeks, arguing that reformist voters were mostly disillusioned rather than extremist.
For now, the government is focused on the policing response. Starmer and Home Secretary Yvette Cooper have been speaking several times a day with senior police officers about operational plans, with the prime minister’s home affairs adviser, Harvey Redgrave, becoming a key figure in coordinating communications.
A communications campaign aimed at reaching millions of people has focused on preventing future riots by boosting the lengthy prison sentences for those involved, which they see as key to preventing the protests planned for Wednesday.
This included encouraging the BBC and newspapers such as The Sun and the Daily Mail to focus on the consequences for the perpetrators of the violence. Backed by specialists in police behavioural analysis, the campaign will focus on showing communities coming together after the unrest has subsided, according to people familiar with the matter.
The role of social media is also under scrutiny. Authorities have been particularly alarmed by apparent attempts by far-right agitators to threaten specific mosques in an attempt to provoke a backlash from Muslims. Starmer, who has been embroiled in a feud with X owner Elon Musk, is considering stricter regulation of social media in the UK.
Some government officials have privately expressed relief that a more serious crisis has so far been avoided. It was thanks to luck and the efforts of the police that no one has died in the unrest, one official said.
While Starmer’s advisers have been somewhat irritated by what they see as ill-advised social media posts from a few senior Labour politicians, the vast majority have accepted Downing Street’s advice on how to behave. It was the first test of the government’s ability to manage its 400-plus lawmakers. The next question is whether they will stick to the prime minister’s answers to Britain’s myriad social problems.
–With assistance from Eleanor Thornber.
Bloomberg LP 2024
