PM Modi's Wayanad visit schedule PM Narendra Modi reviews Meppadi chooralmala relief operations





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Wayanad on Saturday to oversee the ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts following the recent devastating landslides in the region. The visit is part of the government's response to the natural disaster that has severely affected the southern state of Kerala. Wayanad landslides: PM Modi's full schedule Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to arrive in Kannur at 11:00 am on August 10. Officials told PTI that Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other senior officials of the state government are expected to welcome PM Modi upon his arrival in Kannur. After his arrival, Modi will conduct an aerial survey of the landslide-affected areas in Wayanad from around 12:15 pm. Besides meeting the rescue workers, the prime minister is expected to visit a relief camp and a hospital where many survivors are currently receiving treatment. Modi will interact with the affected residents and listen to their concerns. Later in the day, Modi will chair a review meeting with officials to discuss the relief efforts in more detail. The meeting will focus on the extent of the damage, the progress of ongoing operations and the resources required to effectively continue the reconstruction process, according to a report in the Hindustan Times. Rahul Gandhi expresses gratitude to Prime Minister During his visit, Rahul Gandhi, leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha and former MP from Wayanad, expressed gratitude to the prime minister for his planned visit. On Friday, Gandhi took to social media to thank Modi, saying, “This is a good decision. I am confident that once the prime minister sees the scale of the devastation with his own eyes, he will declare it a national disaster.” The landslides that occurred on July 30 resulted in massive loss of life and property in Wayanad. Official reports indicate that at least 226 people lost their lives and many others are still missing. The disaster is considered one of the most severe natural disasters to hit Kerala in recent history. So far, NDRF rescue teams have managed to rescue 30 people, evacuate 520 people and recover 112 bodies. To assess the situation, the central government has formed an Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT), which is scheduled to visit the affected areas from August 8 to 10.

