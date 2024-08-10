Politics
Jokowi's 'Nightmare' Comes True, Bankers Shout Together Like This
Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Indonesian banks are currently reportedly focusing their attention on liquidity. This is due to the liquidity currently available, but which is not expected to last long due to the impact of high interest rates.
President Director of PT Bank Tabungan Negara (Persero) Tbk. (BTN) Nixon Napitupulu said that another problem, besides liquidity, which is not expected to last long, is the pricing problem.
“Liquidity is safe, liquidity no problem. The only problem is the price. So if you ask, 'Is liquidity limited?' There is no strict definition. Liquidity is there, but the price is up. That's what happened. So you buy clothes, do you have clothes? There are clothes, but the price has gone up,” Nixon was quoted as saying on Saturday (8/10/2024).
Meanwhile, Director of Finance and Strategy of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk. (BMRI) Sigit Prastowo said that liquidity remains the main concern of the state-owned bank for the second half of 2024. He based this on the loan-to-deposit ratio of state-owned banks, which has been on an upward trend.
He went on to say that demand for credit was quite high. However, this development was not matched by strong growth in deposits or third-party funds.
“Then on the credit growth or demand side, it is quite high. So, generally, on the industry side, credit growth is higher than financing growth. Domestically, lending is growing at about 11-12%, financing is growing at 7-8%. “That will automatically encourage an increase in the overall LDR, so you could say liquidity will remain an issue,” said Sigit of Mandiri Corporate University.
However, he said he was hopeful as the growth of third-party funds (DPK) had improved. The Financial Services Authority (OJK) noted that DPK increased by 0.27% mtm or 8.45% yoy to reach IDR 8.722 trillion in June 2024. However, this decreased slightly from the previous year, namely 8.63% yoy in June 2023.
Sigit said this indicates a general improvement in liquidity. He also hopes that the Federal Reserve's global benchmark interest rate can be cut soon, so that Bank Indonesia (BI) can also follow suit.
“We hope that liquidity will improve. I hope so,” he said.
As is known, Bank Indonesia increased its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 6.25% at the April 2024 Board of Governors meeting, and has maintained it until now.
Banks seek alternative sources of funds
OJK Banking Supervision Director General Dian Indiana Rae said the slowdown in bank deposit growth was mainly due to deposits, which were also influenced by the many alternative fund investment vehicles.
Meanwhile, the Deposit Insurance Corporation (LPS) noted that the growth rate of non-TPF funds has increased again, after slowing down in the middle of last year. In February 2024, this bank financing alternative increased by 5.38% year-on-year.
The annual growth of non-TPF funds was mainly contributed by an increase in loans/financing received amounting to IDR 25.29 trillion and other bank liabilities amounting to IDR 11.88 trillion.
“This development is in line with the bank's strategy to diversify liquidity sources. Access to non-DPK funding sources is one of the sources to bridge the funding gap amid lower TPF growth relative to credit,” citing the March 2024 financial market indicators.
In the second month of this year, bank deposits increased by 7.4% year-on-year, while credit increased by 12.4% year-on-year.
Director of Distribution and Institutional Financing BTN Jasmin said the wide choice of other investment instruments also affects liquidity. Like the SBN, the SRBI is issued by Bank Indonesia (BI), which offers a higher yield than bank deposits.
“Actually, the SRBI rate is higher than the SBN, so there is a shift of foreign investment from the SBN to the SRBI,” Jasmin said when contacted by CNBC Indonesia, Tuesday (16/7/2024).
Similarly, banker Taswin Zakaria said liquidity was tight due to pressure on purchasing power and the tendency to place funds outside bank deposits. The former president director of Maybank Indonesia said the increase in commodity prices due to the weakening of the Rupiah had an impact on consumers' purchasing power.
Jokowi's fears as his term ends
Long before, in late 2023, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) had expressed his concern about the drying up of monetary circulation, even though Indonesian economic growth was still around 5%.
Jokowi believes that this problem is due to the fact that the Ministry of Finance (Kemenkeu) and BI issued too many instruments, namely government securities (SBN), Indonesian Rupiah Bank (SRBI) securities and Bank Indonesia foreign currency securities (SVBI).
“Don’t buy too much, that’s what I told BI and SBN, even if it’s good, but so that the real sector can look better than last year,” Jokowi said at the Bank Indonesia (PTBI) annual meeting at BI’s headquarters. Office, Jakarta.
(luc/luc)
