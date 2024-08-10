How Russia lured Indian men to fight in Ukraine

RAvi Moun was eager to leave his small village in the northern Indian state of Haryana for Russia in early January. The 21-year-old, one of three children, dropped out of school after the second grade and was looking for work when he was approached by a local agent who promised him a lucrative job in transport in Moscow, according to his brother Ajay. To cover the cost of the trip to Russia, Moun’s brother sold the family’s one-acre plot of land for 11.5 lakh rupees, or nearly $14,000.

Once there, however, Ajay says Moun was drafted into the Russian military to fight in the war in Ukraine, which has been going on since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion in 2022. Moun last spoke to his family on March 12, telling them he had been digging trenches to bury victims in Ukraine, which has been steadily losing territory to the Russian military. Four months later, after his family contacted the Indian embassy to inquire about his fate on July 21, they asked the Indian embassy to help him travel to the country. learned he had been killed at the front.

Moun’s death comes days after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue of Indian mercenaries with Putin during a visit to Moscow on July 8. After Modi’s visit, an Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson said at least 50 Indian nationals had contacted the ministry demanding termination of their employment in the Russian military. “The Russian side has responded positively to our request. Both sides are working for early release of the Indian nationals and we hope they will return soon,” Randhir Jaiswal told a media briefing.

The news that Indian men were fighting in Russia was the first reported In early March, India’s Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) announced that it had uncovered a “major human trafficking ring stretching from the Indian capital New Delhi to the southern state of Tamil Nadu.” According to the CBI, Russia used social media and local agents to lure people into the country with offers of jobs, admissions to “dubious private universities and free visa extensions at reduced prices.” Once the men arrived, their passports were confiscated and they were given combat training and deployed to frontline bases in the Russia-Ukraine war zone against their will, the CBI said.

Among those arrested is Azad Yousuf Kumar, a 31-year-old Kashmiri engineering graduate from Pulwama who left the country last December after a YouTuber offered him a job in Dubai. “They are building bunkers in the forests now. They have moved away from the Black Sea,” his brother Sajad said. said In March, the Press Trust of India reported that Kumar could only call his family for a few minutes in the evening. “He has a two-and-a-half-month-old son whom he hasn’t even met yet,” it continued, imploring the Indian government to intervene.

On social networks, a video He showed seven other Indians in Russian uniforms screaming for help, saying they had been forced to fight for the Russian army after being threatened with a 10-year prison sentence for entering the country illegally if they refused to do so.

Later in the month, the MEA confirmed The deaths of two Indian nationals killed on the front lines, followed by two more deaths in June, were raised by Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Astana in July. In Moscow’s first comments on the issue after Modi’s visit, the Russian Embassy in India said Russia was the first to announce the deaths of two Indian nationals killed on the front lines, followed by two more deaths in June. said Russia has pledged to find the “swiftest possible solution.” (No Indian or Russian officials responded to TIME’s request for comment.)

India is not the only country whose nationals have joined the Russian army to fight Ukraine. Several Sri Lankans and Nepalese Citizens were also drawn to what experts at the New Delhi-based Observer Research Foundation (ORF) said. describe It’s a combination of factors that are fueling the foreign fighter phenomenon. They include the demand for foreign labor in Russia, economic incentives, and the militarization of South Asian societies, according to ORF. The prospect of higher wages and an easy path to citizenship is driving people to immigrate to countries like Russia, where there is a huge demand for labor and a demographic crisis, ORF expert Rajoli Siddharth Jayaprakash tells TIME.

Emigration from South Asia has particularly increased in recent years, following the 2022 economic crisis in Sri Lanka, the recession in Nepal and soaring unemployment in India, where the unemployment rate climbed to 9.2% in June 2024, a sharp increase from 7% in May 2024. according to at the Indian Economic Monitoring Centre. In Russia, this migration responds to the urgent demand for foreign labour after the country experienced a shortage of 4.8 million workers in 2023.

Nevertheless, Jayaprakash claims that Modi's visit to Russia has been considered a success in India. After the issue was raised with Russian authorities at various levels, the number of Indians serving in the Russian army has come down from over 100 to 63 and 12 Indians have been discharged so far.

But the matter is far from over: considering that the Indians have signed a legally binding contract with the Russian military, which may even include a clause allowing them to obtain Russian citizenship, the matter is quite complicated, Jayaprakash explains.

Despite attempts to secure the release of Indian nationals from the front lines, India has refused to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine and abstained of all related resolutions at the United Nations. Instead, Modi has opted for a softer approach to the conflict, developer Putin said the current era was not an era of war, speaking on the sidelines of a regional summit in Uzbekistan in 2022. The response was a continuation of the close relations that New Delhi and Moscow have enjoyed for decades, with India recently stepping up its purchases of cheap Russian oil despite protests from the West.

But in Mouns village in Haryana, his family is still in mourning. His cousin, Sonu Mator, said According to Reuters, the family had to ask the Indian government to help them repatriate Mouns' body to India after his death because they did not have the money to do so. “If he knew he would have to fight, he would not have gone … why would he go where death could await him?” Mator said.