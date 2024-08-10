Trump, Harris agree to presidential debate





ABC News has announced that it will host the first debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris on September 10.

The network confirmed the matchup in a post on X, formerly Twitter, after Trump said Thursday he would be willing to debate his Democratic rival multiple times before the November election.

“We think we should have three debates,” Trump said, suggesting two additional debates that he said would be hosted by Fox News and NBC, respectively.

Ms Harris confirmed she would attend the ABC debate at an event in Michigan on Thursday, and later said she would be open to additional debates.

The network said the debate will be moderated by World News Tonight anchor and editor David Muir and ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis.

“I’m looking forward to debating Donald Trump and we have a date for September 10th. I heard he finally committed to it and I’m looking forward to it,” Harris said at the Detroit event.

Mr. Trump, the Republican nominee, debated President Joe Biden once in June.

The two men were set to run again on September 10, but Biden withdrew from the presidential race after a disastrous performance against Trump in the televised matchup, paving the way for Ms Harris to become the Democratic nominee.

The confirmation of the ABC debate marks the end of a back-and-forth that followed Mr. Biden's decision to drop out of the race between the Trump and Harris campaigns because of the planned showdown.

Trump had previously said he wanted a debate hosted by the conservative Fox News network, saying it would take place in Pennsylvania, “at a site in an area to be determined.”

Harris' campaign has said she still wants to debate Trump on September 10.

At a news conference Thursday at his Mar-a-Lago resort, Trump also said he would like to debate Ms. Harris two more times — Sept. 4 on Fox News and Sept. 25 on NBC.

Trump said CBS would host a debate between the two vice presidential candidates, Republican JD Vance and Democrat Tim Walz.

NBC News is reportedly in talks with both campaigns about a possible debate this fall, The New York Times reported.

Fox News said it sent formal letters to both campaigns last month proposing a September debate in Pennsylvania, though the Harris campaign said Thursday that “Trump must show up” at the ABC debate before confirming other matchups.

Trump also criticized Harris for not taking questions from reporters or giving interviews since becoming the likely Democratic nominee just over two weeks ago.

He called her incompetent and criticized her intelligence.

Later Thursday, Harris told reporters that she had asked her team to “schedule an interview” before the end of the month.

Trump's hour-long event came amid reports that his campaign is under pressure from Democrats, who have newfound enthusiasm under Ms Harris and are dominating the news.

National and key state polls suggest his campaign has gained ground in recent days, even as the race for the White House remains tight.

The former president has denied that he has “recalibrated” his campaign to challenge Ms Harris rather than Mr Biden, and he appeared to grow angry when asked about the audience Ms Harris draws to rallies.

“Oh, leave me alone,” he said, arguing that the crowds at his rallies were larger than hers.

His news conference Thursday is his first in months, as his campaign has so far focused on organizing rallies across the country.

Trump also praised his running mate Mr Vance, who was recently criticized for comments he made in 2021 when he said that those who don't have children shouldn't run the country and that women who don't have children are “miserable” and “cat ladies without children”.

I have to tell you, JD Vance has really stepped up, Trump said. He's doing a fantastic job.

He took aim at Ms Harris' record on immigration and the economy.

He said 20 million people have crossed the U.S. southern border with Mexico, perhaps many more, during the Biden-Harris administration.

Since Mr Biden took office, US Customs and Border Protection says nearly 10.1 million crossings have been recorded.

While this is a significant increase over Mr Trump's time in office and the highest figure recorded under any US administration, the 20 million figure does not seem likely.

The former president also said his tax cuts were “the largest in history.”

But according to an analysis by the independent Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, they were the eighth largest since 1918, measured as a percentage of the size of the economy (GDP), and the fourth largest in dollar terms since 1940, adjusted for inflation.

While Trump did not introduce the largest tax cut in the world, he did pass the largest corporate tax cut in US history.

He reiterated his belief that U.S. presidents should have a say on interest rates and monetary policy – a break with the long-standing practice of the U.S. Federal Reserve, an independent body, overseeing such matters.

He stressed his priorities of reducing inflation, cutting crime rates and strengthening the military.

He also criticised the government's transport policy, saying people would be “forced” to buy electric cars.

The Biden administration, however, has made clear that it has no plans to ban the sale of gasoline-powered vehicles.

Harris spoke to the United Auto Workers in Detroit on Thursday and thanked the union for supporting her.

She said there were “89 days to get this done” before the election.

Additional reporting by BBC Verify

