Identity Politics Is Bad for America, But Good for Democrats | News, Sports, Jobs

Based on history, if the election were held today on a scale of 1 to 100, Democrats would already have a 9-1 lead over former President Donald Trump. In our model, 10% would be the black vote and 90% would be the non-black (predominantly white) vote.

It is not a question of issues or files, but only a question of political identity. Can this change?

It would take a substantial white and/or Hispanic vote win for Trump and/or a significant increase in black support for Trump. Otherwise, we will likely have a President Kamala Harris and a Vice President Tim Walz.

Democrats used black people and needed them to win elections. Democrats have not won the white vote in a presidential election since President Lyndon Johnson in 1964. Really. It was black people who gave the Democrats the upper hand.

Harris was nominated for president. For the presidency, she did not receive a single vote from registered Democratic voters. This would be the second time she has not received a single vote in the Democratic primary. The first time, she edged out the others to win the vice presidential nomination. This time, she was anointed by President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party leadership and secured the presidential nomination in a matter of days. All others who have achieved that honor took months to achieve it.

The so-called “democratic process” Nominating a presidential candidate in 2024 looks more like what would happen for Russian President Vladimir Putin or Chinese President Xi Jinping than what would happen for any modern American president.

Even when Democratic Party leaders voted, Harris was the only name on the ballot.

Identity politics is not new.

Identity politics took a break for a few decades. In the 1950s, former President Dwight D. Eisenhower, when he won, and Nixon, when he lost, both won a significant percentage, but not a majority, of the black vote.

The legendary civil rights activists of the 1960s didn’t boast about their political affiliation and achieved more for black Americans than ever before. They helped pass civil rights, voting rights, and fair housing laws. They ended segregation and racial discrimination.

Have Democratic Party leaders done enough to earn over 90% of the black vote?

But here's what they won't tell the black community:

Education

Republicans made federal financial aid to historically black colleges and universities permanent. Democrats could have done that, but they didn't.

In terms of school desegregation in the United States, Republicans have proposed free school choice, which was preceded by the successful creation of magnet schools during the Reagan administration. Black Democrats exercise free school choice for themselves, but deny it to their voters by supporting the powerful teachers unions that fund their campaigns.

Crime

To ensure we know exactly what happened during encounters between police and suspected or actual criminals, Republican Sen. Tim Scott has drafted legislation to make federal funding for police body cameras available nationwide.

The Second Chance Initiative for people leaving prison was put in place to help reduce recidivism. It was signed into law by Trump.

Urban revitalization

When it comes to improving living conditions in our city centres and the fate of people in deprived areas, the Democrats have missed their target.

Over the decades, Republicans have given us Enterprise Zones, HUBZONES, and Opportunity Zones.

Closing the border, which Czar Harris has ignored for three years, would help stop the flow of drugs into the United States and into the hands of traffickers. Republicans want a closed border.

Help for the poor

It was the Republicans who felt that the poor should not only be required to pay taxes, but that they should also have a low-income tax credit. Former President Ronald Reagan signed that law. Former President Bill Clinton signed a welfare reform bill, but it passed Congress thanks to the Republicans.

Civil rights

The last Civil Rights Act was passed by Congress and signed into law by GHW Bush in 1991. It passed with the largest majority ever, after a previous attempt was vetoed.

War and Peace

In 1990, Iraq invaded Kuwait. President George H. W. Bush asked General Colin Powell to use excessive military force to quickly remove Iraq from Kuwait. Biden-Harris used sanctions against Russia when it invaded Ukraine. Sanctions have failed for two years. Instead, we have lost lives and resources that could have been better used to help Americans.